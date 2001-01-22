9. Hearst-Argyle Television

31 stations/14.85% of U.S.

We don't have as much availability in 2001 as we do in 2002," says Emerson Coleman, vice president, programming for Hearst-Argyle Television.

However, the group is committed to airing The Other Half

on as many as eight stations. The program is being distributed as part of a new partnership between Hearst-Argyle, NBC owned-and-operated stations, Gannett Broadcasting and NBC Enterprises.

This newly created syndicated programming development and distribution alliance is expected to give broadcasters more input into the development process. "It's a unique alliance; we think it's a good way to approach business and change the landscape a little bit," says Coleman.

"It's an opportunity for us to have more control over what goes out over our air," he says. "When you look at the makeup of the group it's pretty impressive. We're talking about strong stations that are either No. 1 or 2 in their respective markets with very little overlap." With that much coverage (60% of the country), any shows produced through the partnership will have a significant launch pad.

The group's daytime schedule will also include Ananda,

which has been acquired for seven markets. "We did like Iyanla

and Caroline, so we're having discussions about opportunities for those programs as well," says Coleman. Hearst-Argyle also renewed Oprah

for 12 of its stations. And Power of Attorney

was renewed in several markets including New Orleans; Greensboro, N.C.; and Oklahoma City.

Coleman says the group wants to take a "close look" at Arrest & Trail.

The show runs in seven Hearst-Argyle markets. "We really feel that they delivered the product that they said they would deliver. We continue to have confidence in the show, so we're going to look at future opportunities for that as well."

Daytime and access are in good shape, he says. Access is a mix of Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Entertainment Tonight

and Hollywood Squares.

In late night, Blind Date

has been a strong performer, says Coleman. "We'll be picking up some shows for late night and weekends at NATPE," he says. The group has acquired Elimidate

in two markets.

As for other late-night strips, Coleman says he's seen The Fifth Wheel

and Rendez-View.