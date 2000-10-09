8-VSB report delayed

The ATSC Task Force on RF System Performance didn't deliver its expected report on the 8-VSB modulation scheme to the ATSC's executive committee last week. The group is still working to complete the document. ATSC Executive Director Mark Richer says the report is "substantially done" and should be ready by Dec. 14, the task force's next scheduled meeting. Richer says there "are no bombshells" and that the report contains some "good news" about 8-VSB's ability to support traditional TV reception. However, he adds that the report confirms the need to enhance 8-VSB to support "mobile or hierarchical" applications. That effort, which the ATSC first announced in June, will be undertaken by the Specialist Group on RF Transmission.