8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Granddaughter
The first new episode of ABC’s 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter
since the death of star John Ritter has been booked.
A one-hour episode will air Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., just in time for the November sweep.
Providing new star power is film and TV icon James Garner. He will play the father of Cate (Katey Sagal), who comes to "help his daughter and grandchildren through the good and bad times" as the family copes with the death of Ritter’s character, patriarch Paul Hennessy.
Garner will likely stay through at least the November episodes in what is being billed as a continuing role.
