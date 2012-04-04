71st Peabody Award Winners Announced

The winners for

the 71st Annual Peabody Awards were announced Tuesday, with the television recipients highlighted by a pair of

new series.

"The range of the

Peabody Awards' search for excellence has never been wider or deeper than this

year," said Horace Newcomb, Director of the Peabody Awards.

The

winners included Showtime's Homeland;the classic game show Jeopardy!;

HBO's Game of Thrones and Treme; NBC's Parks and Recreation;

and IFC's Portlandia.

On the documentary side, Showtime's Rebirth and HBO's Earth Made of

Glass received awards as well. Comedy Central's The Colbert Report won

its second Peabody for

its "Super PAC" segments.

CNN

earned a Peabody with

comprehensive "Arab Spring" coverage that included the reports Egypt - Wave

of Discontent and Uprising inLibya. The

board also noted CNN's GPS

series, as well as a special report, Fixing the American Dream. Inside

Syria, a trio of enterprising undercover reports by Clarissa Ward for the CBS

Evening News with Scott Pelley, will be honored as well. Al Jazeera English

was cited for its coverage of the escalating wave of protests it called the

"Arab Awakening." ABC News Brian Ross Investigates was awarded for Peace

Corps - A Trust Betrayed.

A

Peabody was

also awarded to CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

The

71st Annual George Foster Peabody Award ceremony will take place May 21 at the

Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Sir

Patrick Stewart will host.