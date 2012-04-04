71st Peabody Award Winners Announced
The winners for
the 71st Annual Peabody Awards were announced Tuesday, with the television recipients highlighted by a pair of
new series.
"The range of the
Peabody Awards' search for excellence has never been wider or deeper than this
year," said Horace Newcomb, Director of the Peabody Awards.
The
winners included Showtime's Homeland;the classic game show Jeopardy!;
HBO's Game of Thrones and Treme; NBC's Parks and Recreation;
and IFC's Portlandia.
On the documentary side, Showtime's Rebirth and HBO's Earth Made of
Glass received awards as well. Comedy Central's The Colbert Report won
its second Peabody for
its "Super PAC" segments.
CNN
earned a Peabody with
comprehensive "Arab Spring" coverage that included the reports Egypt - Wave
of Discontent and Uprising inLibya. The
board also noted CNN's GPS
series, as well as a special report, Fixing the American Dream. Inside
Syria, a trio of enterprising undercover reports by Clarissa Ward for the CBS
Evening News with Scott Pelley, will be honored as well. Al Jazeera English
was cited for its coverage of the escalating wave of protests it called the
"Arab Awakening." ABC News Brian Ross Investigates was awarded for Peace
Corps - A Trust Betrayed.
A
Peabody was
also awarded to CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.
The
71st Annual George Foster Peabody Award ceremony will take place May 21 at the
Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Sir
Patrick Stewart will host.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.