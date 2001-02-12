That '70s Show renewed through 2003

Fox has picked up comedy That `70s Show through the 2002-2003 season.

The Carsey-Werner-Mandabach comedy, which is currently airing on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights on Fox, is currently in its third season on the network. The sitcom had already been picked up for the 2001-2002 season. Season-to-date, the Tuesday night original episode of That `70s Show is averaging a 6.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. - Joe Schlosser