That '70s Show fuels Fox win

Two days after receiving a commitment for a fifth season from Fox, sitcom That `70s Show helped lead the network to a Tuesday night victory among young adults and adults 18-49.

That `70s Show was the highest rated primetime show on Tuesday in adults 18-49 and 18-34, averaging a 6.7 rating/19 share and 6.9/21 respectively. The 8 p.m. ET/PT episode was the third-year sitcom's highest-ever share in adults 18-49 and its best household rating to date (7.8/13). Fellow Fox comedy Titus averaged a 5.5/14 and sci fi sex thriller Dark Angel pulled in a 5.0/13 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser