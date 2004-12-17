That 70s Show Cleared Into Teens

Carsey-Werner has just signed second-cycle deals that will keep That 70s Show running in syndication through 2013. But the independent studio is still trying to reach an agreement that would bring the first-run version of the series back to Fox in September for an eighth season.

Over the past two months, stations reaching 70 percent of the country have signed up for the second cycle, which runs from 2008 to 2013. (The first cycle, which ends in September 2008, is cleared in 97 percent of the country.)

But it’s possible that the show’s first-run life will end when this season’s last episode airs in May.

Carsey-Werner, Fox, Ashton Kutcher and other cast members are in the midst of discussions over renewing ‘70s for another year.

If those negotiations fail, the show’s producers and actors will soon be looking for new jobs.

Carsey-Warner and Fox declined to speculate on the chances that the show will be renewed. “We are hopeful,” says Kraus.

Fox executives were not commenting. They also wouldn’t say if there’s a deadline for reaching agreement.

The show’s writers are probably hoping that the negotiations will end quickly, regardless of the outcome.

That’s because shooting ends in March. So if a decision isn’t made soon, there won’t be much time to plan, write and shoot a plot arc culminating in the possible series finale.