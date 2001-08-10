'70s producer plots '80s Fox sitcom
Forget the `70s, Fox is looking to move on to the `80s now.
Network executives and That `70s Show producers Carsey Werner Mandabach are close to finalizing a deal for a new sitcom that will take place in the early 1980s.
The show is headed for 2002, but it's unclear whether it will be ready for January or next fall.
- Joe Schlosser
