'70s producer plots '80s Fox sitcom

Forget the `70s, Fox is looking to move on to the `80s now.

Network executives and That `70s Show producers Carsey Werner Mandabach are close to finalizing a deal for a new sitcom that will take place in the early 1980s.

The show is headed for 2002, but it's unclear whether it will be ready for January or next fall.
- Joe Schlosser