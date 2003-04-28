62-year broadcast vet Duncan dies
Norvin Duncan, 85, a veteran newsman and broadcaster whose 62-year career
included 42 years at WFBC-TV (now WYFF-TV) Greenville, S.C., died of cancer
April 25 in Greenville.
Duncan was WFBC-TV's first anchor when it went on the air in 1954 and was
also an announcer, program director and editorial chairman at the station.
He joined WGGS-TV Greenville in 1983 as assistant to the president, where he
remained until just recently.
He was also a past president of the Radio & Television News Directors
Association of the Carolinas.
Duncan is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.
