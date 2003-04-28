62-year broadcast vet Duncan dies

Norvin Duncan, 85, a veteran newsman and broadcaster whose 62-year career

included 42 years at WFBC-TV (now WYFF-TV) Greenville, S.C., died of cancer

April 25 in Greenville.

Duncan was WFBC-TV's first anchor when it went on the air in 1954 and was

also an announcer, program director and editorial chairman at the station.

He joined WGGS-TV Greenville in 1983 as assistant to the president, where he

remained until just recently.

He was also a past president of the Radio & Television News Directors

Association of the Carolinas.

Duncan is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.