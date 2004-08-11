60 Minutes Reporter Busted

NEW YORK (AP) - Veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace was handcuffed and driven to a police station Tuesday night after arguing with city inspectors over where his driver had parked.

The dispute began at about 8:30 p.m., as Wallace was leaving a Manhattan restaurant, WCBS-TV reported. Wallace, 86, saw two inspectors interviewing his driver, who they said was double-parked.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission said Wallace became "overly assertive and disrespectful" and interfered with the inspectors, according to WCBS.

At one point, Wallace lunged at one of the inspectors, according to the commission. The other inspector then handcuffed Wallace and drove him to a police station, where he was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. He was later released.

Luigi Militello, the restaurant manager, told WCBS that the inspectors "manhandled" Wallace during the dispute.

CBS said in a statement Tuesday that Wallace was at home and that more information would be released if it became available.

Richard Leibner, a spokesman for Wallace, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.