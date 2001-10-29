60 Minutes leads CBS
Up against the World Series game on Fox, CBS's lineup showed strength in
the Sunday night ratings.
60 Minutes was the most
widely watched show on the night besides the baseball game, drawing 15.9 million
viewers and 5.0 rating, 14 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national
numbers.
The Education of Max Bickford followed with an
average of 12.4 million viewers, but dropped from 14 million to 10.8 million
viewers between its first and second half-hour.
It showed a middling 3.1/8 among 18-49ers.
CBS movie The Wedding Dress drew 12.5 million viewers and a 3.4/9.
Head-to-head with Max Bickford, NBC's Weakest Link drew 11 million
viewers and a 3.8/9.
Meanwhile, ABC's airing of Toy Story drew 11.4 million viewers and a 4.2/10.
ABC's rookie CIA drama Alias
followed with 9.9 million viewers and a 4.8/11.
A rerun of The Practice wrapped the night with 10.4 million viewers and a 4.4/12. - Richard Tedesco
