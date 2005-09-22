60 Minutes Launches Podcast

When it kicks off the new season of 60 Minutes this Sunday, CBS will begin repackaging the news magazine as a podcast.

The audio from one of 60 Minutes’ three stories each week will be posted Monday mornings on CBSNews.com. Anyone can then download the show to an iPod, PC or any other device capable of playing MP3s. The first podcast will feature Lesley Stahl’s interview of an civilian American contractor who was kidnapped by Iraqi militants and spent 10 months as a hostage.