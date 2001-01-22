10 stations/23.89% of U.S.

When it comes to syndicated programming, WABC-TV New York is exactly where it wants to be. Similar to many of the ABC-owned television stations, WABC-TV has strong performers and little need to go after new product.

Indeed, the station has "the crème of the crop," says Art Moore, director of programming. "We have Live with Regis, Rosie, Oprah,Wheel of Fortune

and Jeopardy," he says. "They would be hard to replace."

Moore says the only new show his station picked up is Iyanla

for late night. "We don't need anything else," says Moore. Iyanla

will fill in where the station now repeats Oprah.

Moore thinks next year may be a different situation for the station. "This time next year there could be a lot of skirmishing," says the broadcaster, adding it all depends on what happens with Rosie, and Oprah,

whose deals with stations run out in 2002. "There's still the chance that something works out with Rosie

and she ends up not leaving."

WTVG Toledo, Ohio, another ABC-owned station, is making only minor adjustments to its schedule. "The only change is Iyanla.

We purchased that to replace Men Are from Mars, Women Are From Venus," says Tamara Rost, program director at the station. Iyanla

will air at 10 a.m., she says.

In access, WTVG runs Entertainment Tonight

and Hollywood Squares. "They win most every single demo," she says. The station is also pleased with Live with Regis and Rosie.

In late night, WTVG airs Sally Jessy Raphael, which has not been renewed. A new show is a possibility in that time period, but Rost says nothing has been decided. "We wanted to look at our morning time period and cure that first," she says.