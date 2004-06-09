5th Wheel Deep-Sixed

In its first major programming move, NBC Universal Domestic Television has decided to shut down dating show The 5th Wheel, which aired mostly in late-night time slots.

The show just finished its third season, averaging a 1.1 in national households. The 5th Wheel, like all its dating counterparts, performed best among younger audiences, averaging a 0.9 among women 18-34 in the May sweeps.

The decision caught the show's production company, Renegade 83, by surprise, but the company's other dating show, Blind Date, will continue. Blind Date is the genre's ratings leader, averaging a 1.5 in the May sweeps.

