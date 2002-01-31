50 Mets games to free TV
While the New York Yankees plan to put only about 20 Major League Baseball
games on over-the-air broadcast TV this year, former longtime Yankee station
WPIX-TV New York will broadcast 50 New York Mets games.
The Tribune Broadcasting-owned station announced a deal Wednesday with Mets
rights-holder Madison Square Garden Networks covering the 2002 and 2003
seasons.
'This is a great deal for Channel 11, for the Mets and for New York baseball
fans,' WPIX vice president and general manager Betty Ellen Berlamino said.
'We're very happy to be able to do this in the face of a trend to take baseball
off free TV.'
Under terms of the deal, WPIX will pay a multimillion-dollar rights fee to
MSG Networks, although the station would not reveal the value of the
deal.
