50 Mets games to free TV

While the New York Yankees plan to put only about 20 Major League Baseball

games on over-the-air broadcast TV this year, former longtime Yankee station

WPIX-TV New York will broadcast 50 New York Mets games.

The Tribune Broadcasting-owned station announced a deal Wednesday with Mets

rights-holder Madison Square Garden Networks covering the 2002 and 2003

seasons.

'This is a great deal for Channel 11, for the Mets and for New York baseball

fans,' WPIX vice president and general manager Betty Ellen Berlamino said.

'We're very happy to be able to do this in the face of a trend to take baseball

off free TV.'

Under terms of the deal, WPIX will pay a multimillion-dollar rights fee to

MSG Networks, although the station would not reveal the value of the

deal.