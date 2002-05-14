4Kids opens lid on `Fox Box'

Programmer and product-licensing company 4Kids Entertainment Inc. has

unveiled the name -- 'Fox Box' -- and lineup for its new Saturday-morning

children's block on Fox stations.

The programmer paid $100 million for a four-year shot at programming Fox's

Saturday-morning block after the network sold off its children's programming to

The Walt Disney Co. as part of its $5 billion sale of Fox Family Entertainment

Inc.

4Kids joins Nickelodeon, which programs co-owned CBS' Saturday morning, and

Discovery Communications Inc., which has dibs on NBC, in the growing ranks of

network programmers-by-proxy.

4Kids is arguably best known for producing The WB Television Network's

Pokémon series, which, as expected, remains on that network.

But it has a well-thought-out strategy for capturing the hearts, minds,

eyeballs and, eventually, parents' pocketbooks of its young viewers with a

lineup of shows including another Nintendo spinoff, Kirby.

Fox Box debuts Sept. 14. Inside (subject to some fine-tuning of the times)

will be: Stargate Infinity (8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.); Ultraman Tiga

(8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.); Kirby (9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.); Kinnikuman:

Ultimate Muscle (9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.); a new Teenage Mutant Ninja

Turtles (beginning first-quarter 2003, with a second Ultraman until

then, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.); more Ultimate Muscle and Kirby from

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (they will be different episodes, as well); and a

heaping helping of Food Feud, featuring the 'secret art of culinary

combat,' at 11:30 a.m.

The lineup features predominately Japanese imports with strong track records

in that country.

Per its contract with Fox, there is one Federal Communications

Commission-friendly show, Stargate Infinity from DIC Entertainment.

4Kids CEO Al Kahn said his company's goal is to get kids 'invested' in Fox

Box, adding that his company is investing 'millions and millions' in marketing

dollars to achieve that goal.

Kahn said Fox has given the company some spots to promote the lineup in shows

that skew younger, including The Simpsons and Malcolm in the

Middle, but 4Kids has also made 52-week buys on competing networks to

promote the block.

Kahn has also lined up some partners for an in-store summer promotion in

which 4Kids will give away 'Fox Boxes' containing video or DVD samplings of the

shows, plus tchotchkes.

In addition, Fox will run a prime time special promoting the block sometime

in late August or early September, according to Kahn.

While 4Kids clearly hopes to cash in on the block -- and help defray some of

that $100 million price tag -- through lucrative product-licensing deals, Kahn

said the shows will have to prove themselves first.