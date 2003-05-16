Trending

4Kids adds Sonic , Shaman

4Kids Entertainment Inc. is adding Sonic X and Shaman King to its
"Fox Box" Saturday-morning cartoon lineup for fall.

4Kids -- which bought the rights to program Saturday mornings on Fox
affiliates -- has contracted with Japan's TMS Entertainment Ltd. for 52 episodes of the
Sonic series, which figures the supercharged hedgehog of Sega of America video-game
fame.

4Kids will produce 26 episodes of Shaman King, based on the Japanese
graphic novel series. The new series join a lineup of primarily Japanese imports
with strong track records in that country.