4Kids adds Sonic , Shaman

4Kids Entertainment Inc. is adding Sonic X and Shaman King to its

"Fox Box" Saturday-morning cartoon lineup for fall.

4Kids -- which bought the rights to program Saturday mornings on Fox

affiliates -- has contracted with Japan's TMS Entertainment Ltd. for 52 episodes of the

Sonic series, which figures the supercharged hedgehog of Sega of America video-game

fame.

4Kids will produce 26 episodes of Shaman King, based on the Japanese

graphic novel series. The new series join a lineup of primarily Japanese imports

with strong track records in that country.