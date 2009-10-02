'48 Hours' Producer Indicted In Letterman Extortion

A CBS News employee has been indicted in an alleged blackmail plot against David Letterman.

Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau announced the indictment Friday against Robert "Joe" Halderman, who works on the CBS true-crime show "48 Hours." The network said he has been suspended.

Morgenthau said his office used an undercover sting operation to catch Halderman.

Letterman said he found a package of embarrassing e-mails and photos in his limousine. His attorney took the evidence to the prosecutor's office, which set up an undercover sting at a hotel. New York police detectives were in an adjoining room with recording equipment and surveillance.

