48 Hours Mystery Names Senior Producer

Judy Tygard, a longtime Emmy-winning 48 Hours producer, has been named senior producer of 48 HoursMystery. She replaces Katie Boyle, who has moved over to be senior broadcast producer at The Early Show

Most recently, Tygard was producer of the CBS News special, Dan Rather: A Reporter Remembers.

Tygard joined CBS in 1985, where she was a writer for CBS Evening News. She left the network for a five-year stint at ABC's Primetime and 20/20 in 1997-2002 before returning to CBS.



48 Hours Mystery is essentially the regularly-scheduled single-topic episode of 48 Hours. It drops the mystery for breaking news shows, say, for the Jackson verdict when it is handed down.

48 Hours,. which was also called 48 Hours Investigates, morphed into 48 Hours Mystery last year, in part to capitalize on the growing interest in forensic/mystery topics on such entertainment shows as CSI, Cold Case, and more recently, the veritable host of others.

