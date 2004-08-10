4400 Helps Drive USA to Top Cable Spot

USA Network’s limited series, The 4400, continued to shine, ending its six-episode run Aug. 8 with a hefty 6.13 million viewers. The series averaged 5.9 million viewers.

USA’s other two summer drama series also posted strong Nielsen marks: Monk drew 5.8 million viewers Aug. 6, and Dead Zone attracted 4.6 million viewers. The three shows helped USA finish the week of Aug. 2-8 as the top-rated cable network, averaging an impressive 2.9 million viewers in prime time.

Disney Channel turned in the second-best cable numbers with 2.32 million viewers in prime. The kids network’s latest original movie, Tiger Cruise, nabbed 3.8 million viewers for its Aug. 6 premiere.

Rounding out the top five were TNT (2.1 million viewers), Cartoon Network (1.9 million viewers) and TBS (1.8 million viewers). Fox News Channel had a strong week, averaging 1.78 million viewers.

Thanks in part to new Growing Up Gotti, A&E perked up to 1.4 million viewers in prime. Victoria Gotti’s reality show notched 3.5 million viewers for its Aug. 2 debut.