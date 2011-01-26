43 Million Watch State of the Union Address

Almost 43 million viewers tuned in to President Obama's

second State of the Union address Tuesday evening, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That viewership number is down 11% from his 2010 State of

the Union address and 18% from his address to the joint sessions of Congress on

Feb. 24, 2009, shortly after he took office.

The speech, which was carried live from approximately

9-10:15 p.m. on 11 networks earned a combined 26.6 household rating.

NBC led the broadcast network coverage of the speech, and

Fox News Channel led the cablers.

The networks carrying the address were ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC,

Telemundo, Univision, CNN, Centric, CNBC, FOX News Channel and MSNBC.