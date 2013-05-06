40 Years of RaisingA Mighty Voice

As the son of evangelical Christian missionaries, Paul Crouch has

always understood the importance of using a powerful voice to reach the

far ends of a crowd. Now, 40 years after he took a huge leap of faith

and bought his first small TV station in Southern California, his

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) is using the power of technology to

deliver the ministry's message loud and clear to the far ends of the

globe.

Founded and managed by Paul and his wife, Jan, TBN

today is the second-largest U.S. broadcast-TV group, with 37 stations.

The nonprofit church organization has five full-time satellite-delivered

domestic networks available free of charge to cable and satellite

operators across the country, as well as 19 separate channels available

via international satellite and streamed via the Internet.

TBN's

programming is retransmitted by 18,000 broadcast and cable affiliates

worldwide. Its domestic network has 92 million cable and satellite

subscribers; another 8 million TV viewers receive TBN's message via

broadcast TV stations. The organization has a presence on almost every

continent, with networks in 13 languages serving 22 countries.

STARTING SMALL

It

wasn't always so grand. Paul Crouch was already a veteran of radio and

TV, having spent 14 years working for various stations and

organizations, when he and Jan launched TBN on a nearly defunct

low-power station in Orange County, Calif., in May 1973. Several months

later, they struck a deal to purchase their first station, KTBN-TV

(channel 40) in nearby Fontana, a move that would dramatically expand

their coverage in the Los Angeles area.

The pair had long been

involved in Christian evangelism, and with the launch of TBN, their

vision of delivering the gospel to a wider range of believers was

finally realized. However, it was rough going at first. "While I had

some background in producing TV programming, we had a sharp learning

curve, to say the least," Paul recalled. "No one had ever really

attempted what we envisioned - and every day was an adventure."

At

the start, the station offered up religious programming for a few hours

each night and the set was the epitome of simple: Jan bought a folding

chair and shower curtain from Sears that served as a backdrop that Paul

would sit in front of for his nightly show, Praise the Lord. In

spite of its humble trappings, it was thrilling and exhilarating to

have the opportunity to reach out to fellow Christians and the general

public via television.

"So many people from around the area were

thrilled to have Christian programming," Jan said. "And they were so

kind and encouraging as we were learning how to do Christian

television."

But after only a few days of operation, the euphoria

everyone felt quickly evaporated. The station was broke. "You have to

understand that our whole mindset was one of faith," Paul said. "Faith

in God and faith that our fellow Christians would partner with us. So

when this first major crisis hit, we prayed and we reached out to our

viewers."

That combination, which the Crouches have turned to

often over the past four decades, did the trick as viewers responded

with support, and contributions and operations continued. Soon, the

Crouches began building up the station's lineup with more pastors,

ministers and teachers. The station was decidedly non-denominational,

but all the programming had an evangelical and Pentecostal bent and was

hugely successful.

As they succeeded, the Crouches purchased other

stations, first KPAZ-TV in Phoenix, Ariz., in 1977, followed by WHFT in

Miami, Fla., three years later. Over the next 10 years, TBN added key

stations in Oklahoma City, the New York City suburbs and Seattle,

following up several years later with station buys in other key U.S.

cities.

Meanwhile, in 1976, another major development offered

momentum, as Paul became convinced of the need to embrace the emerging

technology of satellite broadcasting in order for TBN to reach the

Christian community nationwide. The process was arduous, tedious, and

expensive. Nonetheless, he forged ahead, filling out application forms

and buying the necessary equipment.

TAKING SATELLITE FLIGHT

On

April 10, 1978, TBN broadcast its first satellite-delivered

transmission during the National Association of Broadcasters' annual

convention in Las Vegas. "Getting into satellite was a major step of

faith and finances for us," Paul said. "But we knew that was the only

way we could effectively broaden the influence of Christian television."

The

ministry continued to expand its broadcast footprint as it purchased

stations all over the country. It also added an all-in-one mobile

production and satellite uplink truck called the "Holy Beamer" that

could be dispatched to Christian events around the country. The signals

were beamed up to the satellite and delivered into viewers' homes

nationwide. Suddenly, TBN's voice was more thunderous than ever.

Although

he doesn't have an email account, Paul Crouch is no slouch when it

comes to adopting new technologies to expand the reach and accessibility

of TBN's voice. In addition to its early-adopter status as a

satellite-delivered network, TBN has been streaming many of its shows

since 2000. And in the past two years, the network has launched its iTBN.org

website, along with a mobile app that gives viewers 24-7 access to many

of TBN's domestic and international networks, as well as an estimated

10,000 hours of faith- and family-friendly movies, programming and even

retro on-demand video content.

Over the years, TBN has given a

number of Christian personalities and pastors an electronic platform,

among them Billy Graham, Joel and Victoria Osteen, T.D. Jakes, 1980s rap

star MC Hammer and former Hollywood actor Kirk Cameron. And while TBN

has been criticized in some conservative circles for its theology, the

Crouches have remained unapologetic for their decision to partner with

ministries representing a broad range of biblical teaching.

"It

would be incorrect to imply that we're tolerant of biblical error," Paul

said. "But our tent is big in welcoming those whose focus is reaching

and helping people understand and express their faith in God."

While

TBN's first decade was spent expanding its presence in the U.S., in

1984 the network officially launched its international effort when it

took over two TV stations in the Caribbean. That same year, Paul signed a

deal with Eutelsat to put TBN's Praise the Lord program on a

satellite covering 14 European countries, parts of Russia and all of

North Africa. It also purchased a small broadcast station in Italy,

which gave TBN the ability to deliver Christian programming to Italy and

Switzerland. By the end of 1985, TBN would have three stations in

Italy. At the same time, Paul set his sights on Africa and South

America, where he and Jan launched several stations and networks.

One

of the most successful expansion efforts was in Russia. With the 1991

collapse of the Soviet Union, a team of more than 200 TBN-aligned

musicians and ministers, production technicians and others arrived in

the country for an evangelistic outreach. Over the course of three days,

some 70,000 Russians attended massive TBN-sponsored meetings in three

cities.

AROUND-THE-WORLD REACH

It wasn't

long before TBN's first Russian broadcast affiliate was launched in

Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). Today, TBN Russia boasts six Christian

networks that reach around the world, including a newly launched channel

in Israel catering to the millions of Russian Jews who have moved

there.

TBN vice president Matt Crouch, who joined the network

full-time in 2007 after a career as a Christian filmmaker and TV

producer, is intent on magnifying his parents' international legacy. He

has been instrumental in overseeing the construction and activation of

high-tech studios in London, Jerusalem, Madrid and other major cities

around the world.

Like his father, Matt has been combing the globe

for partners and voices TBN can deliver to its viewers worldwide. Some

of the ministry's most popular voices have come from pastors on

different continents. Case in point: Joseph Prince, a pastor originally

from Singapore. His New Creation Church in Singapore has grown from

about 150 when he first took over the church to more than 22,000 today.

His show, Destined to Reign, is broadcast on TBN worldwide.

"My

dad was a missionary, as was most of his family," Matt said. "American

missionaries have been exporting the gospel for over a century, and with

TBN's international networks we're seeing a dramatic increase in fruit

from the seeds these courageous men and women sowed long ago."

In

addition to the expansion of TBN's worldwide footprint, the ministry has

continued to develop unique networks to reach every Christian

demographic. In 2000, TBN launched the Church Channel, a 24-hour network

dedicated to broadcasting church services and ministry programs from a

variety of Evangelical, Charismatic and Catholic churches and other

Christian traditions.

In May of 2002 TBN followed up with the

launch of Enlace, a Spanish-language channel that delivers

around-the-clock Christian programming to the nation's more than 50

million Hispanics. About 70% of Enlace's programming comes from Latin

America, while 30% of the Spanish language programming on the channel

originates from the U.S.

Also in 2002 TBN launched JCTV, the

first-ever 24-hour Christian youth network, aimed at teens and young

adults ages 13 to 29. "Our goal from the beginning was to offer young

people the type of cutting-edge programming that would rival what

secular youth channels were airing, but with content that was clean and

pulled kids into a dialogue about character and faith in God," Mark

McCallie, JCTV's program director, said. "And I think we were successful

right off the bat. We began pulling in viewers from around the world

with JCTV's mix of high-energy Christian music videos, extreme sports

shows, and faith-based comedy and entertainment programs."

TBN's

networks aren't encrypted and the ministry doesn't charge a license fee

to distributors, Bob Higley, TBN's vice president of worldwide

distribution, said. "Our message of hope and inspiration is our mandate,

so we don't charge a license fee for our signal."

About a third

of TBN's funding comes from other ministries that pay a cost-share fee

to deliver their programs. TBN owns or licenses the other two-thirds of

its programming mix.

Viewer donations are accepted, but the

network doesn't subscribe to the "give money and go to heaven" idea,

Higley said. Every viewer that makes a donation to the ministry gets

some sort of gift - DVDs, CDs, Christian books or special mementos.

The

ministry has never gone into debt to expand, Higley said. Rather than

go to a bank or sell part of the ministry to pay for something, Paul and

Jan would wait until they could pay for it outright or they were

creative in their expansion efforts.

BEYOND THE SCREEN

Not

surprisingly, TBN's ministry outreach has expanded beyond television,

including its humanitarian effort Smile of a Child, which was born after

Paul and Jan took a trip to Haiti in the late 1970s. The motivation for

the organization came from Jan, who was deeply affected by the poverty

and despair she saw, especially among the children. "My heart couldn't

let go of what I saw, and I determined to go back as soon as possible

with help," she said.

The effort started simply, with a shipment

of 10,000 toys to Haitian children at Christmas time in 1979. Since that

time, Smile of a Child has grown into a global outreach program that

takes food, clothing, toys and medical help all over the world.

In

2005, TBN launched its own Smile of a Child kids' network that

broadcasts child-friendly Christian and educational programming globally

24 hours a day.

In 2007, TBN purchased Florida's Holy Land

Experience theme park for about $37 million. The Orlando-area attraction

is near other media-owned theme parks, including Universal Studios

Florida and Walt Disney World. Under TBN's ownership, Holy Land

Experience underwent new construction and the addition of fresh

landscaping, exhibits, restaurants, and theaters, which feature live

musical and theatrical productions.

The network also added the

2,000-seat Church of All Nations, a state-of-the-art auditorium that

features live dramas, church services and concerts to supplement other

popular Holy Land Experience attractions such as the reproduction of the

Jerusalem street market, and vibrant scenes that take visitors back to

biblical times. One of the park's most impressive exhibits is the

Scriptorium, which includes a collection of priceless biblical

antiquities. There's even a Smile of a Child Adventure Land, featuring a

host of activities for children.

Throughout its 40-year history,

TBN and the Crouches have withstood and overcome a broad range of

challenges and obstacles, according to Colby May, TBN's lead legal

counsel. The organization had to fight to receive TV broadcast licenses;

it fought challenges from cable operators regarding TBN's "must-carry"

rights; it has fended off personal and professional lawsuits by former

employees and competitors; and it has even found itself on the opposite

side of the legal aisle with members of its own family.

"Sad to

say, litigation is part of life and part of doing business in America,"

May said. "TBN and the Crouches have been challenged, but have prevailed

every time. Have they gotten bloody a few times? Yes, but each trial

has just strengthened their resolve."

One of the greatest trials

came in the 1990s when the renewal of TBN's station in Miami, Fla., was

challenged, with accusations that TBN had created a "sham" entity to

circumvent the FCC's multiple ownership limits.

Back then, FCC

rules restricted a group owner from holding more than 12 full-power TV

station licenses. If the owner was part of a "minority controlled"

corporation, though, it could own two additional stations.

To hold

the two additional licenses, TBN created National Minority Television

Inc. (NMTV), a non-profit ministry whose controlling board of directors

was comprised mostly of members of minority groups. The case dragged on

at the FCC and in court for nearly seven years, with the regulator

denying the renewal of TBN's station in Miami by ruling - for the first

time - that its rule for "minority control" required minority-group

members to have daily operational control, as well as control of the

board of directors.

Ultimately, TBN was victorious at the U.S.

Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which vacated the FCC's rulings

and confirmed that TBN had acted properly, and held that the FCC had

never given notice that anything more than control of the board of

directors was needed to comply with its rules.

May recalled that

TBN's standing to remain a qualified FCC licensee was on the line. "If

it had not prevailed at the Court of Appeals, TBN could have lost all of

its broadcast licenses, and the ministry would have been stopped dead,"

he said.

"Even in the face of this enormous and unrelenting

pressure, Dr. Crouch remained steadfast," May said. "Like Nehemiah in

the Old Testament, who in the face of great opposition responded to

God's call to rebuild the walls of the Temple in Jerusalem, Dr. Crouch

persevered in what God had called him to do. Paul and Jan have never

backed down from pursuing the vision of covering the earth with

Christian television. They - and now Matt - have continued to build and

expand TBN despite all the obstacles they have encountered along the

way."

A NEW GENERATION

Paul still comes

into the office every day, Matt said. But the younger Crouch is slated

to take the reins of TBN once Paul steps down from the daily operations

of the ministry. Indeed, Paul gave his blessing to Matt's ascension as

the ministry's CEO last September during a TBN Praise the Lord program broadcast live from Caesarea, Israel, during one of the network's popular Holy Land tours.

In

recent years, as TBN has expanded, the network has also been giving

away assets. In April TBN donated its 50,000-watt Caribbean AM radio

station, Radio Paradise, to Flowing Streams Church in Vero Beach, Fla.,

which will use it to continue broadcasting the Christian message

throughout the Caribbean region. TBN valued the donation at about

$500,000.

And in 2011, TBN donated more than 150 low-power TV

stations to the Minority Media and Telecommunications Council, a

nonprofit organization that assists minorities, women, and

under-represented communities in purchasing and operating television and

radio stations. That multimillion- dollar transaction represented one

of the largest donations of such frequencies in broadcast history.

As

the ministry enters its fifth decade, TBN is poised to continue its

mission of spreading the gospel to as many people around the world as

possible with a loud and clear voice. "When I came on board with TBN in

2007, I realized my mom and dad didn't fully realize they had created

the largest Christian voice in history," Matt said. "They never intended

to be the face of the ministry long-term. Dad was a businessman first.

But people listened to him and my mom. Now, we're adding new

international voices."

Looking back over the past 40 years, Paul

Crouch said that he is still awestruck over the extent of TBN's success.

"We certainly had faith that God would bless our efforts," he said.

"But as we went on the air that first night, May 28, 1973, I am sure we

never envisioned that one day TBN would span the globe with over 20

networks and tens of thousands of stations broadcasting 24 hours a day.

"I

feel tremendous confidence with the ability and vision of the next

generation of TBN leadership, as this network continues to embrace

technology and innovation to broadcast the good news all over the

world."

TBN MILESTONES

1973

May 28: TBN goes on the air with signature show, Praise the Lord

1974

Aug. 2: Federal Communications Commission approves license of KTBN-TV

1975

April 24: First Holy Land Tour

May 18: TBN breaks ground for Tustin, Calif., studio

1976

April 16: TBN moves into Tustin studio April 16: First Shrine Auditorium Good Friday rally

Dec. 23: First live Christian satellite broadcast from Jerusalem

1977

Jan. 1: TBN's first 24-hour broadcast

May 1: TBN originates a live broadcast from Mount of Olives

July 21: TBN's second station, KPAZ-TV Phoenix, launches

1978

April 10: TBN broadcasts Praise the Lord via satellite to the NAB convention in Las Vegas

1979

April 23: Dedication of TBN Orphanage in Haiti

May 13: Studio C completed

June 14-16: Indonesia crusade

1980

May 15: "Holy Beamer," the network's mobile TV studio, is launched

July 21: TBN's third station, WHFT-TV in Miami, Fla., goes on the air

1981

Jan. 26: Paul Crouch receives Merit Award for Outstanding Service from NRB

March 9: Fourth station, KTBO-TV in Oklahoma City, launches

October: His Hand Extended ministry established

1982

July 13: Station No. 5, WTBY-TV in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on the air

Aug. 5: Station No. 6, WKOITV Richmond/Cincinnati, on the air

1983

Feb. 3: President Reagan declares 1983 "The Year of the Bible"

May 28: TBN celebrates 10th anniversary

June 6: TBN Peace Award presented to former Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin

1984

February: TBN's first affiliate network, Tri-State Christian TV, launches

March 30: Station No. 7, KTBW-TV Seattle/Tacoma, goes on the air

July 6: TBN signs contract with Eutelsat to broadcast into Europe

August: TBN carries International Kick-Off Rally for 1984 Olympics

Nov. 13: First international station, Nevis St. Kitts TV 13, goes on the air

1985

April 29: Station in Campoine, Italy, goes on the air More than 400 cable affiliates carry TBN

1986

May 16: FCC grants TBN eight station permits in a single day

June: WDLI-TV 17, Canton/ Akron/Cleveland, Ohio, begins broadcasting

December: Second international station launches in Ciskei, South Africa

1987

January: KDTX-TV, Dallas/Ft. Worth, goes on the air

March:WCLJ-TV in Indianapolis goes on the air

March: The King of Tonga visits TBN

TBN has more than 100 TV stations and affiliates

1988

March:

NRB gives Paul Crouch and TBN special award for building the most

foreign TV stations in the history of U.S. Christian broadcasting

March: TBN wins 12 Religion in Media Angel Awards

May 28: TBN's 15th Anniversary

1989

March: Milan, Italy on the air

April: South Africa approves nationwide Christian TV network

TBN has more than 150 TV stations and affiliates

1990

March: San Jose, Costa Rica, station goes on the air

March: TBN wins 16 Religion in Media Angel Awards

May: San Salvador, El Salvador, station goes on the air

December: TBN USA reaches 25 million households

1991

Feb. 22: WHSG-TV Atlanta goes on the air

May: TBN conducts missionary journey to Russia

August: Arbitron rates TBN America's "most watched religious TV service"

1992

April 19: TBN broadcasts Hollywood Bowl Easter Sunrise Service

Aug. 30: Managua, Nicaragua, station goes on the air

TBN has more than 300 TV stations and affiliates

1993

May: Paul Crouch's autobiography, I Had No Father But God, is published

May 28: International Production Center dedicated in Texas on TBN's 20th anniversary

November: TBN adds closed captioning services

1994

March: TBN purchases Music Village and Twitty City outside Nashville

June 15: Rome station goes on the air

1995

June 3: Trinity Music City opens

October: TBN establishes Internet site

TBN has more than 500 TV stations and affiliates

1996

March: TBN launches on Dish Network

April: TBN broadcasts audio signal on World Wide Web

June: Madrid, Spain on the air

December: TBN Latino network begins satellite broadcasting

1997

April: TBN launches on DirecTV

April: TBN broadcasts audio and video signal over World Wide Web

June: KAAH-TV, Honolulu, Hawaii, goes on the air

July: Uganda station goes on the air

Nov. 21: WWTO-TV, LaSalle/Chicago, goes on the air

1998

May 28: Trinity Christian City International is dedicated on TBN's 25thAnniversary

May 28: 12 satellites carry TBN's signal to the world

TBN has more than 700 TV stations and affiliates worldwide

1999

January: India goes on the air

July: Kenya goes on the air

Oct. 15: Movie Omega Code is released into theaters

December: TBN USA reaches 50 million households

2000

May 5: Federal court victory saves station in Miami

May 10: FCC approves 24 stations in one day

November: Church Channel debuts

December: 420 stations on the air

2001

April: TBN begins plans for HDTV transition

2002

May: TBN Enlace USA launches

November: JCTV launches

2003

January: Seven new satellites launch

May 28: TBN's 30th anniversary

2004

April: TBN carried on 43 satellites

Oct. 1: Philadelphia station signs on the air

December: TBN USA reaches 75 million households

2005

May: Healing Channel launches

Dec. 24: Smile of a Child TV launches

2006

May: Virginia Beach on the air

September: TBN launches in Orlando

2007

March: TBN programs on 66 satellite channels

May: TBN available on mobile phones

June: TBN acquires Holy Land Experience theme park

2008

May: TBN installs hundreds of home satellite dishes in Sri Lanka

June: New TBN studio in New York City opens

August: New TBN station in Columbus, Ohio, launches

October: TBN's Denver station launches

2009

Feb. 18: TBN goes 100% digital

2010

Jan. 10: TBN begins humanitarian outreach to Haiti earthquake survivors

February: TBN introduces iPhone app

December: TBN USA reaches 100 million households

2011

June: TBN Shalom goes on the air in Israel

September: iTBN online portal launches

2012

Sept. 4: TBN hosts 1,800 on Holy Land tour

October: New studio in Jerusalem

2013

January: New international production facility in London

May 28: TBN celebrates 40 years of Christian

TV TBN'S FOUNDING FAMILY

Paul Crouch, Sr.

Co-Founder, TBN

Age: 79

Background:

Paul, a son of Pentecostal missionaries, was born in St. Joseph, Mo. He

began his career in broadcasting by helping to build an oncampus

educational AM station, KCBI-AM, while a student at Central Bible

Institute and Seminary. He married his wife, Jan, in 1957. In 1961, Paul

was appointed by the General Council of the Assemblies of God to

organize and operate their newly-formed Department of Television and

Film Production in Burbank, Calif. After spending the next several years

holding management positions at various TV stations, Paul formed

Trinity Broadcasting Network in 1973.

Interesting Fact:

Paul has received three honorary doctorates: a Doctor of Litterarum in

1981 from the California Graduate School of Theology, Glendale, Calif.; a

Doctor of Divinity in 1983 from the American Christian Theological

Seminary in Anaheim, Calif.; and a Doctor of Laws degree in 1985 from

Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla.

Jan Crouch

Co-Founder, TBN

Age: 75

Background:

Jan is the child of Pentecostal ministers. Her father helped found what

is now Southeastern University, a Christian university in Lakeland,

Fla. She met Paul when she was a student at Evangel College in

Springfield, Mo. They married in 1957. Paul and Jan have two children:

Paul Jr. and Matt. Jan formed the Smile of a Child Foundation in 2005.

The foundation is a humanitarian relief organization providing medical

supplies, food, clothes, and toys to underprivileged children around the

world. She has also been instrumental in TBN's purchase and daily

operations of the Holy Land Experience theme park in Orlando, Fla.

Interesting Fact:

In May, 2009, the United Nations officially recommended the Smile of a

Child Foundation to receive special consultative status with the

Economic and Social Council for the Democracy Coalition Project.

Matt Crouch

Vice President, TBN

Age: 51

Background:

Matt was born in Muskegon, Mich., where his parents worked as assistant

pastors at a local Assemblies of God outpost. Matt married Laurie

Orndorff in 1985. They have two sons, Caylan and Cody. Matt spent his

youth working behind the scenes at TBN in its formative years. He

eventually became the producer of the network's flagship program, Praise the Lord. He later produced a Christian music video series, Real Videos, and a children's program, Kids' Club, for the network with his wife, Laurie.

In

1995 Matt and Laurie Crouch co-founded Gener8Xion Entertainment, a

Christian fi lm studio based in Hollywood. Matt rejoined TBN's board in

2007 and has worked for the ministry ever since.

Interesting Fact:

His first feature as a producer - The Omega Code - was the No. 1

grossing limited- release film of 1999, according to the Internet Movie

Database (IMDb).