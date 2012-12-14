3net Gets First Cable Launch, on Service Electric

3net, the joint-venture 3DTV network from Discovery

Communications, Sony and IMAX, launched on Service Electric Cablevision Thursday,

becoming available to more than 100,000 of the cable company's customers in

northeastern Pennsylvania, Discovery said in a release.

This is the channel's first cable deal, to go with DirecTV

carriage at launch in February

2011.

3net is to occupy channel 500 on Service Electric Cablevision

with both original 3net premieres and feature films available throughout the

holidays. 3net originals premiering include an all-new episode of From The

Basement, featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the wildlife special Savage

Migration and I, Human, described as the world's first 3D look

inside the human body. 3net will also offer the 3D network premiere of

the Sony animated feature film Open Season.



Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.