3net Gets First Cable Launch, on Service Electric
By MCN Staff
3net, the joint-venture 3DTV network from Discovery
Communications, Sony and IMAX, launched on Service Electric Cablevision Thursday,
becoming available to more than 100,000 of the cable company's customers in
northeastern Pennsylvania, Discovery said in a release.
This is the channel's first cable deal, to go with DirecTV
carriage at launch in February
2011.
3net is to occupy channel 500 on Service Electric Cablevision
with both original 3net premieres and feature films available throughout the
holidays. 3net originals premiering include an all-new episode of From The
Basement, featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the wildlife special Savage
Migration and I, Human, described as the world's first 3D look
inside the human body. 3net will also offer the 3D network premiere of
the Sony animated feature film Open Season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.