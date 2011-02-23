36th Gracie Award Local, Online, Public and Student Winners Announced
The Alliance for Women in Media announced Wednesday the 2011 local, online, public and student winners of the annual Gracie Awards. The winners will be recognized at an industry luncheon on Wednesday, May 25at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The list of national winners that were announced Tuesday.
"This year we recognize and amazing group of women who are changing the face of media," said AWM President Erin M. Fuller, CAE. "Their accomplishments have set a higher standard for the quality of media we receive through television, radio, and online."
The full list of local, online, public and student winners follows:
2011 Gracie Awards ~ Local, Online, Public and Student Award Winners
(In Alphabetical Order)
A Community Affair
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Market: Student
Glassboro, NJ
Africa on the Move: A Woman's World
Outstanding Documentary
CBC Television
Market: Public
Toronto, ON
Alison Smith
Outstanding Host - News/Non-Fiction
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Market: Public
Toronto, ON
Beyond the Boardroom with Jonathan Tisch: Interview with Wendy Kopp
Outstanding Interview Program or Feature
Plum TV
Market: Local
New York, NY
Breaking Faith: Fraud in the Heartland
Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature
CNNMoney.com
Market: Online
New York, NY
Chronicle- Breaking the Silence
Outstanding Magazine
WCVB-TV
Market: Local
Needham, MA
Exceptional Women: Hearts & Hands
Outstanding Interview Program or Feature
WMJX, Magic 106.7
Market: Local
Boston, MA
Eye of the Beholder
Outstanding Documentary
Brigham Young University
Market: Student
Provo, UT
Female Veterans Seek Support From VA
Outstanding Soft News Feature
UALR Public Radio/ KUAR FM 89
Market: Public
Little Rock, AR
Gay Teen Runaways
Outstanding Hard News Feature
WFUV-FM
Market: Student
Bronx, NY
Hallelujah Random Act of Culture
Outstanding Online Video
Beholder Productions
Market: Digital Media
Philadelphia, PA
Health Secrets: What Every Woman Should Know
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
WTTW/Chicago
Market: Public
Chicago, IL
Heather Date
Outstanding Producer - News/Non-Fiction
The George Washington University Global Media Institute
Market: Public
Washington, DC
Idea Lounge with Khotan Shahbazi-Harmon
Outstanding Interview Program or Feature
KOOP Radio
Market: Public
Austin, TX
Janet's Planet Health Interstitials
Outstanding Children/Adolescent
Non-Animated Program
Janet's Planet, Inc.
Market: Local
Hendersonville, TN
Jennifer Rogers
Outstanding Anchor - News or News Magazine
Reuters Insider
Market: Online
New York, NY
Joni Eareckson Tada
Outstanding Soft News Feature PBS/WNET/Religion and Ethics NewsWeekly
Market: Public
Washington, DC
Juliet Papa
Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent
CBS Radio
Market: Local
New York, NY
Kali-Ahset Amen
Outstanding Host - News/Non-Fiction
WRFG 89.3 Atlanta
Market: Student
Atlanta, GA
KNX Hero of the Week
Outstanding Soft News Feature
KNX
Market: Local
Los Angeles, CA
Kylee Knowles
Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent
Brigham Young University
Market: Student
Provo, UT
LA Protests SB 1070
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
KNX
Market: Local
Los Angeles, CA
Lakia Holmes
Outstanding Host - Sports Program
Brigham Young University
Market: Student
Provo, UT
Magalie's Moment in Haiti
Outstanding Series
CBS News "60 Minutes" Overtime
Market: Online
New York, NY
Mary Wilson
Outstanding Host - Entertainment/Information
WFUV-FM
Market: Student
Bronx, NY
Meat Master
Outstanding Soft News Feature
Brigham Young University
Market: Student
Provo, UT
Michael Nyman: Motion and Emotion
Outstanding Portrait/Biography
KMFA 89.5 Austin
Market: Public
Austin, TX
Monkey See
Outstanding Blog
NPR
Market: Digital Media
Washington, DC
MSL Educational Forum: When Everything Changed: The Amazing Journey of American Women from 1960 to Present
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
Massachusetts School of Law
Market: Local
Andover, MA
Natalie Tripp
Outstanding Anchor - News or News Magazine
Brigham Young University
Market: Student
Provo, UT
Outside the Wire
Outstanding Hard News Feature
PBS "Need to Know"
Market: Public
Brooklyn, NY
Pat Green: Dance Hall Dreamer
Outstanding Portrait/Biography
KTRK-TV
Market: Local
Houston, TX
Rocketgirls and Astronettes
Outstanding Documentary
rlpaulproductions and Soundprint
Market: Public
Washington, DC
Rodeo Houston: Have You Seen Me Lately?
Outstanding Special or Variety
KTRK-TV
Market: Local
Houston, TX
Sabrina Deigert
Outstanding Director - Entertainment
Cable 8 Productions
Market: Student
Pullman, WA
She's the First
Outstanding Soft News Feature
WRHU
Market: Student
Hempstead, NY
Study Abroad in Africa
Outstanding Interview Program or Feature
UW-Milwaukee Broadcast Club
Market: Student
Milwaukee, WI
The Baby Plan
Outstanding Series
KTLA-TV
Market: Local
Los Angeles, CA
The Challenges Facing Haiti's Children -
The Kojo Nnamdi Show
Outstanding Talk Show - News
WAMU 88.5 FM
Market: Local
Washington, DC
The Ethics of Egg Donation
Outstanding Talk Show - News
Oregon Public Broadcasting
Market: Public
Portland, OR
The Fifth Estate: Behind the Wall
Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Market: Public
Toronto, ON
The Lord Is Not On Trial Here Today
Outstanding Documentary
jay rosenstein productions
Market: Local
Champaign, IL
The Lori & Julia Show
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
myTalk 107.1
Market: Local
St. Paul, MN
The Mean Girl
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Market: Public
Ottawa, ON
The New Economics of Hollywood
Outstanding Hard News Feature
Bloomberg News
Market: Local
New York, NY
The Price of Convenience
Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature
The George Washington University
Market: Student
Washington, DC
The Tiziano Project 360 Kurdistan
Outstanding Web site-News
The Tiziano Project
Market: Digital Media
Calabasas, CA
Tisha Thompson
Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent
WTTG-TV
Market: Local
Washington, DC
Two Soldiers
Outstanding Hard News Feature
WCVB-TV
Market: Local
Needham, MA
Untested Justice
Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature
WREG
Market: Local
Memphis, TN
Urban Education
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
GMU-TV
Market: Local
Fairfax, VA
Watch What You Watch PSA
Outstanding Public Service Announcement
Girl Scouts of the USA, The Creative Coalition, the NAB, and NCTA
Market: Public
Washington, DC
Women in Business
Outstanding Series
WCBS Radio
Market: Local
New York, NY
Zheng Cao - Life on Her Terms
Outstanding Soft News Feature
ABC7/KGO-TV
Market: Local
San Francisco, CA
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.