36th Gracie Award Local, Online, Public and Student Winners Announced

The Alliance for Women in Media announced Wednesday the 2011 local, online, public and student winners of the annual Gracie Awards. The winners will be recognized at an industry luncheon on Wednesday, May 25at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The list of national winners that were announced Tuesday.

"This year we recognize and amazing group of women who are changing the face of media," said AWM President Erin M. Fuller, CAE. "Their accomplishments have set a higher standard for the quality of media we receive through television, radio, and online."

The full list of local, online, public and student winners follows:

2011 Gracie Awards ~ Local, Online, Public and Student Award Winners

(In Alphabetical Order)

A Community Affair

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Market: Student

Glassboro, NJ

Africa on the Move: A Woman's World

Outstanding Documentary

CBC Television

Market: Public

Toronto, ON

Alison Smith

Outstanding Host - News/Non-Fiction

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Market: Public

Toronto, ON

Beyond the Boardroom with Jonathan Tisch: Interview with Wendy Kopp

Outstanding Interview Program or Feature

Plum TV

Market: Local

New York, NY

Breaking Faith: Fraud in the Heartland

Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature

CNNMoney.com

Market: Online

New York, NY

Chronicle- Breaking the Silence

Outstanding Magazine

WCVB-TV

Market: Local

Needham, MA

Exceptional Women: Hearts & Hands

Outstanding Interview Program or Feature

WMJX, Magic 106.7

Market: Local

Boston, MA

Eye of the Beholder

Outstanding Documentary

Brigham Young University

Market: Student

Provo, UT

Female Veterans Seek Support From VA

Outstanding Soft News Feature

UALR Public Radio/ KUAR FM 89

Market: Public

Little Rock, AR

Gay Teen Runaways

Outstanding Hard News Feature

WFUV-FM

Market: Student

Bronx, NY

Hallelujah Random Act of Culture

Outstanding Online Video

Beholder Productions

Market: Digital Media

Philadelphia, PA

Health Secrets: What Every Woman Should Know

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

WTTW/Chicago

Market: Public

Chicago, IL

Heather Date

Outstanding Producer - News/Non-Fiction

The George Washington University Global Media Institute

Market: Public

Washington, DC

Idea Lounge with Khotan Shahbazi-Harmon

Outstanding Interview Program or Feature

KOOP Radio

Market: Public

Austin, TX

Janet's Planet Health Interstitials

Outstanding Children/Adolescent

Non-Animated Program

Janet's Planet, Inc.

Market: Local

Hendersonville, TN

Jennifer Rogers

Outstanding Anchor - News or News Magazine

Reuters Insider

Market: Online

New York, NY

Joni Eareckson Tada

Outstanding Soft News Feature PBS/WNET/Religion and Ethics NewsWeekly

Market: Public

Washington, DC

Juliet Papa

Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent

CBS Radio

Market: Local

New York, NY

Kali-Ahset Amen

Outstanding Host - News/Non-Fiction

WRFG 89.3 Atlanta

Market: Student

Atlanta, GA

KNX Hero of the Week

Outstanding Soft News Feature

KNX

Market: Local

Los Angeles, CA

Kylee Knowles

Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent

Brigham Young University

Market: Student

Provo, UT

LA Protests SB 1070

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

KNX

Market: Local

Los Angeles, CA

Lakia Holmes

Outstanding Host - Sports Program

Brigham Young University

Market: Student

Provo, UT

Magalie's Moment in Haiti

Outstanding Series

CBS News "60 Minutes" Overtime

Market: Online

New York, NY

Mary Wilson

Outstanding Host - Entertainment/Information

WFUV-FM

Market: Student

Bronx, NY

Meat Master

Outstanding Soft News Feature

Brigham Young University

Market: Student

Provo, UT

Michael Nyman: Motion and Emotion

Outstanding Portrait/Biography

KMFA 89.5 Austin

Market: Public

Austin, TX

Monkey See

Outstanding Blog

NPR

Market: Digital Media

Washington, DC

MSL Educational Forum: When Everything Changed: The Amazing Journey of American Women from 1960 to Present

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

Massachusetts School of Law

Market: Local

Andover, MA

Natalie Tripp

Outstanding Anchor - News or News Magazine

Brigham Young University

Market: Student

Provo, UT

Outside the Wire

Outstanding Hard News Feature

PBS "Need to Know"

Market: Public

Brooklyn, NY

Pat Green: Dance Hall Dreamer

Outstanding Portrait/Biography

KTRK-TV

Market: Local

Houston, TX

Rocketgirls and Astronettes

Outstanding Documentary

rlpaulproductions and Soundprint

Market: Public

Washington, DC

Rodeo Houston: Have You Seen Me Lately?

Outstanding Special or Variety

KTRK-TV

Market: Local

Houston, TX

Sabrina Deigert

Outstanding Director - Entertainment

Cable 8 Productions

Market: Student

Pullman, WA

She's the First

Outstanding Soft News Feature

WRHU

Market: Student

Hempstead, NY

Study Abroad in Africa

Outstanding Interview Program or Feature

UW-Milwaukee Broadcast Club

Market: Student

Milwaukee, WI

The Baby Plan

Outstanding Series

KTLA-TV

Market: Local

Los Angeles, CA

The Challenges Facing Haiti's Children -

The Kojo Nnamdi Show

Outstanding Talk Show - News

WAMU 88.5 FM

Market: Local

Washington, DC

The Ethics of Egg Donation

Outstanding Talk Show - News

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Market: Public

Portland, OR

The Fifth Estate: Behind the Wall

Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Market: Public

Toronto, ON

The Lord Is Not On Trial Here Today

Outstanding Documentary

jay rosenstein productions

Market: Local

Champaign, IL

The Lori & Julia Show

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

myTalk 107.1

Market: Local

St. Paul, MN

The Mean Girl

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Market: Public

Ottawa, ON

The New Economics of Hollywood

Outstanding Hard News Feature

Bloomberg News

Market: Local

New York, NY

The Price of Convenience

Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature

The George Washington University

Market: Student

Washington, DC

The Tiziano Project 360 Kurdistan

Outstanding Web site-News

The Tiziano Project

Market: Digital Media

Calabasas, CA

Tisha Thompson

Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent

WTTG-TV

Market: Local

Washington, DC

Two Soldiers

Outstanding Hard News Feature

WCVB-TV

Market: Local

Needham, MA

Untested Justice

Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature

WREG

Market: Local

Memphis, TN

Urban Education

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

GMU-TV

Market: Local

Fairfax, VA

Watch What You Watch PSA

Outstanding Public Service Announcement

Girl Scouts of the USA, The Creative Coalition, the NAB, and NCTA

Market: Public

Washington, DC

Women in Business

Outstanding Series

WCBS Radio

Market: Local

New York, NY

Zheng Cao - Life on Her Terms

Outstanding Soft News Feature

ABC7/KGO-TV

Market: Local

San Francisco, CA