32nd Annual News and Documenatary Emmy Nominations Announced

The 32nd annual News and Documentary Emmy

Awards nominees were announced Monday, with CBS leading the broadcast networks

with 34 nominations. PBS followed with 32, NBC with 19, and ABC with 12. On the

cable network side, CNN nabbed eight nominations, CNBC with six and MSNBC with

four.

CBS' 60 Minutes drew

the most nominations with 23. NBC's Nightly

News with Brian Williams was honored with seven nominations, while CBS Evening News with Katie Couric picked

up four. ABC World News with Diane Sawyer

followed with three.

Larry King will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement

Award at the event, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26.

Below is a list of networks listed by number of

nominations.

Click here to view the full list of nominations at the Emmys site.