32nd Annual News and Documenatary Emmy Nominations Announced
The 32nd annual News and Documentary Emmy
Awards nominees were announced Monday, with CBS leading the broadcast networks
with 34 nominations. PBS followed with 32, NBC with 19, and ABC with 12. On the
cable network side, CNN nabbed eight nominations, CNBC with six and MSNBC with
four.
CBS' 60 Minutes drew
the most nominations with 23. NBC's Nightly
News with Brian Williams was honored with seven nominations, while CBS Evening News with Katie Couric picked
up four. ABC World News with Diane Sawyer
followed with three.
Larry King will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement
Award at the event, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26.
Below is a list of networks listed by number of
nominations.
Click here to view the full list of nominations at the Emmys site.
