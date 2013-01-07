The answers to B&C's "31 Reasons Why the Mayans Were Wrong" quiz are bolded below. After tabulating your score, let us know how you did: Share your result in the comments section below, or tweet your score with the hashtag #B&CNewsQuiz.

1. Rupert Murdoch

began a Twitter account at the end of

2011. What was his first tweet of 2012?

a. Happy New Year. Hope itsa clean one. #nopiesinfaceincourt

b. Already great 2012. Love mynew Nerf Vortex Blaster, tho I

hit Wendi in eye with disk #inthedoghouse

c. Happy 2012. May itbe

better than all experts predict. Has to be! Must change everything to create

jobs for all, especiallyyoung

d. Amazing! Alexander Hamilton born (illegitimate) 40 miles away.

Best man never elected president. At least, founded NY Post!

2. How many total viewers tuned in for Super Bowl XLVI, the most-watched TV

show in history?

a. 99.8 million

b. 94.5 million

c. 111.3 million

d. 101.3 million

3. What did Fox News

anchor Megyn Kelly ask commentator Karl Rove when Rove kept questioning the Ohio returns that effectively gave the election

to Barack Obama?

a. "Do you know something we don't know? I mean, have you

just returned to the present in your DeLorean with a message from Dr. Brown?"

b. "Am I going to have to hit you?"

c. "You do understand that this is a national television

show with actual, reported, calculated election results, right?"

d. "Is this just math

that you do as a Republican to make yourself feel better or is this real?"

4. Several

programmers were involved in legal fights and carriage disputes with Charlie

Ergen's Dish Network. Which network got back on the air when Dish agreed to pay

$700 million to settle a lawsuit?

a.AMC

b. Big 10 Network

c. Fox Broadcasting

d. Nickelodeon

5. The 54th Annual

Grammy Awards, which featured many tributes to the late Whitney Houston, who

died the night before the ceremony, drew 39.9 million viewers, its best

audience since what year?

a. 2002

b. 1984

c. 1998

d. 1975

6. What TV event did

South Korean singer Psy, who became an Internet sensation with his song

"Gangnam Style," perform at shortly after an anti-American protest song he made

eight years ago was released?

a. Grammys

b. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

c. Christmas inWashington

d. Kennedy Center

Honors

7. The fourth

episode of TLC's reality hit Honey Boo Boo outdrew what high-profile TV

event among adults 18-49?

a. Democratic National Convention

b. The Olympics Opening Ceremonies

c. X Factor premiere

d. Republican

National Convention

8. At the 2012 TCA Winter Press Tour, Nina Tassler, CBS Entertainment

president, said she'd like to hear more jokes about:

a. Leslie Moonves

b. Vaginas

c. Irish Catholics

d. Rick Astley

9. Which syndicated

talk show was canceled last year?

a. Katie

b. The Wendy Williams Show

c. Bethenny

d.Anderson

10. "I think anybody

who is honest, who sits in a chair like mine, would have been a little

skeptical about getting back into business...after what happened." Who said

this, and in what context?

a. FX chief John

Landgraf to B&C about making Anger Management with Charlie

Sheen, prior to its June 28 premiere

b. President Obama talking to Jon Stewart on The Daily

Show about negotiating with the Republican-led Congress in the weeks

leading up to the election

c. Ann Curry about accepting a new assignment with NBC after

being let go on the Today show

d. Current TV chief Al Gore on greenlighting Viewpoint

With Eliot Spitzer

11. The London Olympics became the most-watched TV event in

U.S. history. Approximately how many viewers

tuned in over the 17 days?

a. 215 million

b. 300 million

c. 219 million

d. 175 million

12. What does the CALM Act do?

a. Ensures that political messages during election season

retain a certain verifiable degree of truth

b. Prohibits companies from airing ads for products

considered inappropriate for children during daytime hours

c. Guarantees that

commercials are not too loud compared to regular programming

d. Limits airings of Honey Boo Boo to only four

showings per week, including reruns

13. What moniker did

Fox file a trademark for as the name of its rumored all-sports cable network?

a. Sports on Fox

b. Fox Sports 1

c. The Cletus the Fox Sports Robot Network

d. Fox-y Sports

14. On election

night 2012, which of the following broadcast networks streamed their primetime

election coverage live?

a. ABC, CBS, NBC,

PBS, Univision and Telemundo

b. CBS, NBC and PBS

c. ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS

d. ABC, PBS, Telemundo and Univision

15. What company

beat out Starz for exclusive pay-TV rights to new Disney films starting with

the studio's 2016 theatrical slate?

a. Showtime

b. Google

c. Netflix

d. HBO

16. Which two

networks reached an agreement in May 2012 to launch a 24/7 English-language TV

news, information and lifestyle network for English-dominant and bilingual

Hispanics set to launch in summer 2013?

a. ABC and Estrella TV

b. ABC News and

Univision

c. CBS News and Univision

d. CBS and Azteca America

17. In April 2012,

ABC's Good Morning America officially broke Today's winning streak

as the leading morning show by 31,000 total viewers. How long was Today's

reign as the top morning show?

a. 10 years

b. 16 years

c. 12 years

d. 17 years

18. Which senator

largely led the charge to gain more access to the FCC's LightSquared documents,

going so far as to place a hold on the FCC nominations of Ajit Pai and Jessica

Rosenworcel?

a. Sen. Jay Rockefeller

b. Sen. Joe Lieberman

c. Sen. Jim DeMint

d. Sen. Charles

Grassley

19. Which Primetime

Emmy category did Showtime's Homeland not win in 2012?

a. Outstanding drama series

b. Outstanding writing in a drama series

c. Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

d. Outstanding

supporting actor in a drama series

20. Which cable

series delivered more adults 18-49 than any broadcast entertainment show this

season?

a. FX's Sons of Anarchy

b.AMC's The Walking Dead

c. A&E's Duck Dynasty

d. FX's American Horror Story

21. After NBC

removed Ann Curry as Today show coanchor in June, what new title did she

assume?

a. Correspondent-at-large, Rock Center With Brian

Williams

b. Anchor, Dateline

c.

National/international correspondent, NBC News

d. Host, Ann Curry Reports, MSNBC

22. What action did

the FCC take on retransmission-consent reform proposals it made last year?

a. Clarified what constitutes good-faith bargaining

b. Decided to waive the syndicated exclusivity rules during retrans impasses

c. Planned to designate an administrative law judge to

oversee negotiations

d. Nothing

23. Former New York Giant and current Fox NFL commentator

Michael Strahan joined Kelly Ripa on Disney/ABC's Live on Sept. 4. Who

else did the show consider for the job?

a. Nick Lachey

b. Jerry O'Connell

c. Josh Groban

d. All of the above

24. The executive

producer of a syndicated daytime talk show in 2012 was named the new head of

CNN Worldwide. Who is it?

a. Dr. Phil McGraw

b. Andy Lassner

c. Jeff Zucker

d. Rachel Consiglio Wilkos

25. The FCC in

September 2012 proposed a framework for incentive auctions. What will the proceeds

be used for?

a. To pay broadcasters' moving expenses

b. To compensate broadcasters for their spectrum

c. To fund a national, interoperable, emergency broadband

communications network

d. All of the above

26. The FCC has

still not closed the Title II docket. What the heck is the Title II docket?

a. The proposal to re-title the Communications Act the "Open

and Innovative Broadband Access Act"

b. A retransmission-consent proposal to better clarify good

faith negotiations

c. An FCC crackdown on the illegal retitling of pirated

online TV shows, an action that Silicon Valley has

branded an attempt to eviscerate fair-use protections

d. The proposal to

classify Internet access as a common-carrier service subject to mandatory

access requirements

27. What was the

first fall 2012 show to be canceled?

a. Fox's Mob Doctor

b. CBS' Made inJersey

c. ABC's 666 Park Avenue

d. The CW's Emily Owens M.D.

28. The Supreme

Court held that the FCC's indecency rules were:

a. Unconstitutional on their face

b. Vague as applied

without "fair notice"

c. Unfair and deceptive

d. Appropriately applied and constitutional

29. Following its

acquisition, which station group no longer exists?

a. Newport

Television

b. New Vision Television

c. Freedom Broadcasting

d. All of the above

30. How much was

spent on political ads on local TV during the 2012 election?

a. $2.9 billion

b. $3.1 billion

c. $2.5 billion

d. $1.5 gazillion

(SOURCE: Analysis of Kantar Media's CMAG data by Wells

Fargo)

31. Which show

didn't have its series finale this year?

a. Desperate Housewives

b. Gossip Girl

c. Private

Practice

d. House



Bonus Round: How

did you do on our 2012 news quiz in the magazine? See if you can continue your

momentum-or redeem yourself-with these extra-credit questions.

1. Who was the first

cable operator to sign a new carriage agreement with Disney in 2012?

a. Comcast

b. Time Warner Cable

c. Cablevision

d. Cox

2. Due to prolonged

negotiations with Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, the AMC series had been off the air for how long

before its fifth season premiered in March?

a. 365 days

b. 478 days

c. 672 days

d. 525 days

3. According to B&C

research, of the Big Four stations in the top 100 markets, what percentage

of station general managers are women?

a. 38.8%

b. 20%

c. 15.2%

d. 8.9%

4. WCBS New York

closed on a unique duopoly in 2012. How much did it pay for Long Island's WLNY?

a. $55 million

b. $155 million

c. $25 million

d. $200 million and lunch with Chris Wragge

5. During

summer TCA, who did Fox Entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly call on his cellphone

from the stage?

a. Jennifer Lopez

b. Nicki Minaj

c. Christina Aguilera

d. Mariah Carey

6. How much did

cable networks take in during the 2012-13 upfront?

a. $8.2 billion

b. $4.3 billion

c. $9.8 billion

d. $10.7 billion

7. Who replaced Rick

Feldman as president and CEO of NATPE?

a. John Nogawski

b. RodPerth

c. Hilary Estey McLoughlin

d. Jeff Zucker

8. "It's either

going to be a big hit or a huge f---ing bomb." Who said this about what?

a. Britney Spears, talking about the reconfigured version of

The X Factor

b. The late Larry

Hagman, who died months later, on Nov. 23, speaking at the upfronts about theDallasremake

c. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, talking about Snooki's

impending motherhood

d. Chuck Lorre, assessing the premiere of the Charlie Sheen

series Anger Management

9. After originally

airing on ABC, CougarTownwas acquired by which network to air in 2013?

a. TBS

b. TNT

c. TV Land

D) truTV

10. Which rival executive defended NBC's decision to tape-delay popular

Olympic events to air in primetime?

a. Rupert Murdoch

b. Robert Iger

c. Mark Cuban

D) Leslie Moonves

11. Ad sales were

slow in 2012, but which media company exceeded some analysts' expectations when

its ad sales declined only 6% in the third quarter of the calendar year?

A) AMC Networks

b. Viacom

c. NBCUniversal

D) Discovery Communications

12. According to

Twitter, election night 2012 produced how many tweets?

a. 31

million

b. 123

million

c. 15

million

d. 42

million

13. Who wrote and

performed the new theme song for CTD's Entertainment Tonight?

a. Jeff Probst

b. Gwen Stefani

c. L.M.F.A.O.

d. Will.i.am

14. What is one

thing NCTA president (and former FCC chairman) Michael Powell did not say

at a Paley Center luncheon in June 2012?

a. That each FCC chairman hands a list of items "to stay the

hell out of" to his successor

b. That in its current form, the remote control "truly

sucks"

c. That he would love

to guest on his favorite show, Pawn Stars, because he is totally

convinced he could get "great prices from Rick" on some rare items he has at

home

d. That television is just about the greatest thing in the

history of mankind

15. FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski recently revealed that he was a DJ on a college radio

station in New

York.

What was his on-air handle?

a. TheMidnightRambler

b. Gen and Tonic (his show featured barbershop quartet

music.

c. Orange [NJ] Julius

d. The Mad Hatter