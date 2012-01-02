The answers to B&C's "31 Questions About Charlie Sheen" quiz are bolded below. After tabulating your score, let us know how you did: Share your result in the comments section below, or tweet your score with the hashtag #B&CNewsQuiz.

1) During the height of his political scandal, now-former

congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) suggested in a message to a woman that they

could have sex while watching what TV show?

a. Today

b. The Daily Show

c. Two and a Half Men

d. The 700 Club

2) What did Charlie Sheen not say during one of his crazy

rants last year?

a. "I am on a drug. It's called Charlie Sheen. It's not

available. If you try it once, you will die. Your face will melt off and your

children will weep over your exploded body."

b. "People say it's lonely at the top, but I sure like the

view."

c. "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then

they fight you, then you win."

d. "I'm different. I have a different constitution, I have a

different brain, I have a different heart. I got tiger blood, man."

3) For the 2011 Emmys, only one broadcast show made the list

of outstanding drama series nominees; which one was it?

a. Glee

b. The Good Wife

c. Parenthood

d. Lonestar

4) Rick Perry went on Late Show With David Letterman

to read the Top 10 reasons he made a gaffe on a Republican debate by forgetting

one of the three government agencies he'd cut if he were elected president.

What song did the band play before and after he read?

a. "Oops! . . . I Did

It Again" by Britney Spears

b. "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" by Meat Loaf

c. "It Takes Two" by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston

d. "Mind Games" by John Lennon

5) In 2011 for the first time, cable networks took in more

money than the broadcast networks during the upfronts. The broadcast networks

took in about $9.1 billion. How much did the cable networks take in, according

to the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau?

a. $9.2 billion

b. $9.3 billion

c. $10 billion

d. $10.3 billion

6) A ratings dip that Viacom CEO Phippe Dauman called

"inexplicable" hurt the company's advertising revenue in the calendar fourth

quarter and was expected to have a big impact on earnings. Which network was

it?

a. Nickelodeon

b. Comedy Central

c. MTV

d. JWOWW

7) Which four new talk shows will be launching this fall?

a. Katie Couric, Steve Harvey,Ricki

Lake, Jeff Probst

b. Katie Couric, Tim Tebow, Jeremy Kyle, Wendy Williams

c. Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel, Trisha Goddard, Vladimir

Putin

d. Katie Couric, Queen Latifah, Lindsay Lohan, Ricki

Lake

8) Who were the first two people to cohost Live! With

Kelly after Regis' last day?

a. Jeff Probst, Anderson Cooper

b. Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest

c. Jerry Seinfeld, Neil Patrick Harris

d. Gelman, Kathie Lee

9) Who took Mary Hart's place on ET when she ended

her run in June?

a. Drew Barrymore

b. Nancy O'Dell

c. Maria Menounous

d. Deborah Norville

10) What talk show is the highest-rated in syndication now

that Oprah is off the air?

a. Dr. Phil

b. Dr. Oz

c. Dr. Drew

d. Dr. Who

11) With what exclusive interview did Dr. Phil score his

highest premiere-week ratings in years?

a. Dr. Drew on Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of

manslaughter for administering Propofol to Michael Jackson

b. The parents of Casey Anthony, who was acquitted last

summer of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee

c. Oprah Winfrey, about the end of her show

d. Tiger Woods and Charlie Sheen comparing notes, on, you

know...

12) Who served as CEO of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network in

2011?

a. Oprah Winfrey

b. Peter Liguori

c. Christina Norman

d. all of the above

13) What was the first new primetime broadcast network show

of the 2011-2012 season to be canceled?

a. The Playboy Club

b. Charlie's Angels

c. H8R

d. How to Be a Gentleman

14) The first broadcast primetime show of the 2011-12 TV

season to receive a full pickup was:

a. The X Factor

b. 2 Broke Girls

c. New Girl

d. Once Upon a Time

15) Who replaced Jon Miller as play-by-play announcer for

ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball for the 2011 season?

a. Cleatus the Fox Sports robot

b. Sean McDonough

c. Dan Shulman

d. Chris Berman

16) What was the name of Netflix's short-lived (as in

not-at-all) separate unit that was going to handle its DVD-by-mail

service?

a. Qwikster

b. Hamster

c. Napster

d. Dumb-ster

17) In which Italian city was the fourth season of Jersey

Shore filmed?

a. Rome

b.Florence

c. Naples

d. Seaside Heights

18) Which hour of CNN's primetime did not get a new host in

2011?

a. 7 p.m.

b. 8 p.m.

c. 9 p.m.

d. 10 p.m.

19) What song did Meredith Vieira's Today show

coanchors sing to her on her final show?

a. "Bitch" by Meredith Brooks

b. "Don't Come Around Here No More" by Tom Petty

c. "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

d. "(I've Had) the Time of My Life" by Bill Medley &

Jennifer Warnes

20) What MSNBC show initially replaced Keith Olbermann at 8 p.m. when he was ousted from the network on

Jan. 21?

a. The Brian Williams Comedy Hour

b. The Last Word WithLawrence

O'Donnell

c. Leaning Left With Ryan Seacrest

d. The Jay Leno Show

21) What is the name of the program that replaced Glenn

Beck's show on Fox News in July?

a. Roger Ailes' Hour of Power

b. The Five

c. Megyn Kelly

d. Shooting Straight With Sarah Palin

22) News Corp. acquired MySpace for $580 million in 2005.

How much did the company sell it for in 2011?

a. $35 million

b. $110 million

c. $590 million

d. $1 billion

23) Which station group became the first company to launch

live streaming on mobile apps for all its stations?

a. Young

b. Sinclair

c. E.W. Scripps

d. Raycom

24) In 2011 Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister of

Italy and founder of the country's largest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, went

on trial on charges of paying an underage girl for sex and for abusing his

office by interceding to get her out of jail. Berlusconi's defense lawyers have

asked which American star to testify about the "bunga bunga" sex parties held

at his villa?

a. Charlie Sheen

b. Tiger Woods

c. Anthony Weiner

d. George Clooney

25) FCC commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker caught flak when

she resigned to join:

a. Disney/ABC

b. AT&T

c. Comcast

d. A "Village People" cover band

26) The CALM Act, a

media-targeted bill the FCC was charged with implementing in 2011, stands for

a. Caring for Aging Legacy Multicasters (subsidies for TV

stations that don't sell out to wireless)

b. Creating Alternative Local Media (a noncommercial news

foundation)

c. Criminals Against Leslie Moonves (his crime dramas are

giving away all their secrets)

d. Commercial Advertising Loudness Mitigation (cutting

the volume on commercials)

27) The official motto of Stephen Colbert's Super PAC is:

a. We think, so you don't have to!

b. Your life is pathetic, so just eat more (of my branded)

ice cream

c. The future: it's bought and paid for

d. Making a better tomorrow, tomorrow

28) Which station group was not acquired in 2011?

a. Nexstar

b. Freedom Broadcasting

c. McGraw-Hill

d. Four Points Media

29) Who took home the 2011 Golden Mike Award, representing

the nation's top broadcaster?

a. Raycom's Paul McTear

b. Post-Newsweek's Alan Frank

c. Nexstar's Perry Sook

d. The New Jersey

Nets' Kris Humphries

30) Which network chief was forced to ad lib -- and

killed -- during their network's upfront presentation when the audio crapped out?

a. Steve Koonin

b. Bob Greenblatt

c. Doug Herzog

d. Nina Tassler

31) Univision plans to launch three networks dedicated to

various programming categories. Which will not get its own Univision channel?

a. News

b. Telenovelas

c. Sports

d. Sofia Vergara



Bonus Round: Redeem yourself with these extra credit questions, or, if you're feeling confident, see if you can continue your winning streak.

1) For this year's Emmys, only one broadcast star earned a nod

in the Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role category; which one was it?

a. Hugh Laurie, House

b. Simon Baker, The Mentalist

c. Christopher Meloni, Law & Order:SVU

d. David Keith, Lone Star

2) Which Yiddish word did Michele Bachmann mispronounce when

trying to attack Pres. Obama in July?

a. Oy

b. Chutzpah

c. Shlemiel

d. Shmendrick

3) Which broadcast network kicked off the upfront marathon

this May for the third-straight year?

a. CBS

b. Fox

c. ABC

d. NBC

4) In the wake of News Corp.'s phone hacking scandal at its

British newspapers, the company's board of directors came under fire for being

too close to the Murdoch family. When shareholders voted to re-elect directors,

how many voted against the re-election of Rupert Murdoch's son and heir

apparent James Murdoch?

a. 15%

b. 25%

c. 35%

d. 45%

5) CBS had a good year in 2011, and so did its ebullient CEO

Les Moonves. According to SEC filings in April, Moonves' base pay was $3.5

million in 2010, unchanged from 2009, but his bonus grew from its $15 million

level in 2009. How big was Moonves' bonus in 2010?

a. $21 million

b. $27.5 million

c. $41.2 million

d. $50.0 million

6) What date did Oprah sign off?

a. Sept. 9, 2011

b. May 15, 2011

c. May 25, 2011

d. June 5, 2011

7) Which host of a syndicated game show will host a talk

show next fall?

a. Pat Sajak

b. Alec Trebek

c. Meredith Vieira

d. Steve Harvey

8) Which media company CEO signed a five-year contract that

will keep him at his company until he retires?

a. Leslie Moonves

b. Bob Iger

c. Peter Rice

d. Steve Burke

9) Which company made a deal with 20th Century Fox TV to

distribute new original episodes of Arrested Development in 2013?

a. IFC

b. Fox

c. Netflix

d. Comedy Central

10) Which of the following did NOT leave their current show

in 2011?

a. Meredith Vieria

b. Regis Philbin

c. Katie Couric

d. Robin Roberts

11) Who was named president of Telemundo, following the

retirement of long-time head Don Browne?

a. Emilio Romano

b. Jacqueline Hernandez

c. Ramon Escobar

d. Ronald Gordon

12) How much did The Weather Channel's average total

viewership increase during its coverage of Hurricane Irene in late August?

a. 531 percent

b. 361 percent

c. 771 percent

d. 121 percent

13) The second season premiere of The Walking Dead

shattered basic cable ratings records on Oct. 16 with how many total viewers?

a. 10.4

b. 8.7

c. 7.3

d. 9.6

14) What company pulled its ads from ABC in protest of the

network's cancellation of daytime soaps AllMy Children and One

Life to Live in April?

a. Kellogg's

b. Hoover

c. Procter & Gamble

d. General Mills

15) Just before IBC, the head of the International

Association of Broadcast Manufacturers told B&C that what percent of North

American broadcast equipment vendors were losing money?

a. 25%

b. 35%

c. 45%

d. 55%