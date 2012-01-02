31 Questions About Charlie Sheen
1) During the height of his political scandal, now-former
congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) suggested in a message to a woman that they
could have sex while watching what TV show?
a. Today
b. The Daily Show
c. Two and a Half Men
d. The 700 Club
2) What did Charlie Sheen not say during one of his crazy
rants last year?
a. "I am on a drug. It's called Charlie Sheen. It's not
available. If you try it once, you will die. Your face will melt off and your
children will weep over your exploded body."
b. "People say it's lonely at the top, but I sure like the
view."
c. "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then
they fight you, then you win."
d. "I'm different. I have a different constitution, I have a
different brain, I have a different heart. I got tiger blood, man."
3) For the 2011 Emmys, only one broadcast show made the list
of outstanding drama series nominees; which one was it?
a. Glee
b. The Good Wife
c. Parenthood
d. Lonestar
4) Rick Perry went on Late Show With David Letterman
to read the Top 10 reasons he made a gaffe on a Republican debate by forgetting
one of the three government agencies he'd cut if he were elected president.
What song did the band play before and after he read?
a. "Oops! . . . I Did
It Again" by Britney Spears
b. "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" by Meat Loaf
c. "It Takes Two" by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston
d. "Mind Games" by John Lennon
5) In 2011 for the first time, cable networks took in more
money than the broadcast networks during the upfronts. The broadcast networks
took in about $9.1 billion. How much did the cable networks take in, according
to the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau?
a. $9.2 billion
b. $9.3 billion
c. $10 billion
d. $10.3 billion
6) A ratings dip that Viacom CEO Phippe Dauman called
"inexplicable" hurt the company's advertising revenue in the calendar fourth
quarter and was expected to have a big impact on earnings. Which network was
it?
a. Nickelodeon
b. Comedy Central
c. MTV
d. JWOWW
7) Which four new talk shows will be launching this fall?
a. Katie Couric, Steve Harvey,Ricki
Lake, Jeff Probst
b. Katie Couric, Tim Tebow, Jeremy Kyle, Wendy Williams
c. Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel, Trisha Goddard, Vladimir
Putin
d. Katie Couric, Queen Latifah, Lindsay Lohan, Ricki
Lake
8) Who were the first two people to cohost Live! With
Kelly after Regis' last day?
a. Jeff Probst, Anderson Cooper
b. Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest
c. Jerry Seinfeld, Neil Patrick Harris
d. Gelman, Kathie Lee
9) Who took Mary Hart's place on ET when she ended
her run in June?
a. Drew Barrymore
b. Nancy O'Dell
c. Maria Menounous
d. Deborah Norville
10) What talk show is the highest-rated in syndication now
that Oprah is off the air?
a. Dr. Phil
b. Dr. Oz
c. Dr. Drew
d. Dr. Who
11) With what exclusive interview did Dr. Phil score his
highest premiere-week ratings in years?
a. Dr. Drew on Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of
manslaughter for administering Propofol to Michael Jackson
b. The parents of Casey Anthony, who was acquitted last
summer of murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee
c. Oprah Winfrey, about the end of her show
d. Tiger Woods and Charlie Sheen comparing notes, on, you
know...
12) Who served as CEO of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network in
2011?
a. Oprah Winfrey
b. Peter Liguori
c. Christina Norman
d. all of the above
13) What was the first new primetime broadcast network show
of the 2011-2012 season to be canceled?
a. The Playboy Club
b. Charlie's Angels
c. H8R
d. How to Be a Gentleman
14) The first broadcast primetime show of the 2011-12 TV
season to receive a full pickup was:
a. The X Factor
b. 2 Broke Girls
c. New Girl
d. Once Upon a Time
15) Who replaced Jon Miller as play-by-play announcer for
ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball for the 2011 season?
a. Cleatus the Fox Sports robot
b. Sean McDonough
c. Dan Shulman
d. Chris Berman
16) What was the name of Netflix's short-lived (as in
not-at-all) separate unit that was going to handle its DVD-by-mail
service?
a. Qwikster
b. Hamster
c. Napster
d. Dumb-ster
17) In which Italian city was the fourth season of Jersey
Shore filmed?
a. Rome
b.Florence
c. Naples
d. Seaside Heights
18) Which hour of CNN's primetime did not get a new host in
2011?
a. 7 p.m.
b. 8 p.m.
c. 9 p.m.
d. 10 p.m.
19) What song did Meredith Vieira's Today show
coanchors sing to her on her final show?
a. "Bitch" by Meredith Brooks
b. "Don't Come Around Here No More" by Tom Petty
c. "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey
d. "(I've Had) the Time of My Life" by Bill Medley &
Jennifer Warnes
20) What MSNBC show initially replaced Keith Olbermann at 8 p.m. when he was ousted from the network on
Jan. 21?
a. The Brian Williams Comedy Hour
b. The Last Word WithLawrence
O'Donnell
c. Leaning Left With Ryan Seacrest
d. The Jay Leno Show
21) What is the name of the program that replaced Glenn
Beck's show on Fox News in July?
a. Roger Ailes' Hour of Power
b. The Five
c. Megyn Kelly
d. Shooting Straight With Sarah Palin
22) News Corp. acquired MySpace for $580 million in 2005.
How much did the company sell it for in 2011?
a. $35 million
b. $110 million
c. $590 million
d. $1 billion
23) Which station group became the first company to launch
live streaming on mobile apps for all its stations?
a. Young
b. Sinclair
c. E.W. Scripps
d. Raycom
24) In 2011 Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister of
Italy and founder of the country's largest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, went
on trial on charges of paying an underage girl for sex and for abusing his
office by interceding to get her out of jail. Berlusconi's defense lawyers have
asked which American star to testify about the "bunga bunga" sex parties held
at his villa?
a. Charlie Sheen
b. Tiger Woods
c. Anthony Weiner
d. George Clooney
25) FCC commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker caught flak when
she resigned to join:
a. Disney/ABC
b. AT&T
c. Comcast
d. A "Village People" cover band
26) The CALM Act, a
media-targeted bill the FCC was charged with implementing in 2011, stands for
a. Caring for Aging Legacy Multicasters (subsidies for TV
stations that don't sell out to wireless)
b. Creating Alternative Local Media (a noncommercial news
foundation)
c. Criminals Against Leslie Moonves (his crime dramas are
giving away all their secrets)
d. Commercial Advertising Loudness Mitigation (cutting
the volume on commercials)
27) The official motto of Stephen Colbert's Super PAC is:
a. We think, so you don't have to!
b. Your life is pathetic, so just eat more (of my branded)
ice cream
c. The future: it's bought and paid for
d. Making a better tomorrow, tomorrow
28) Which station group was not acquired in 2011?
a. Nexstar
b. Freedom Broadcasting
c. McGraw-Hill
d. Four Points Media
29) Who took home the 2011 Golden Mike Award, representing
the nation's top broadcaster?
a. Raycom's Paul McTear
b. Post-Newsweek's Alan Frank
c. Nexstar's Perry Sook
d. The New Jersey
Nets' Kris Humphries
30) Which network chief was forced to ad lib -- and
killed -- during their network's upfront presentation when the audio crapped out?
a. Steve Koonin
b. Bob Greenblatt
c. Doug Herzog
d. Nina Tassler
31) Univision plans to launch three networks dedicated to
various programming categories. Which will not get its own Univision channel?
a. News
b. Telenovelas
c. Sports
d. Sofia Vergara
Bonus Round: Redeem yourself with these extra credit questions, or, if you're feeling confident, see if you can continue your winning streak.
1) For this year's Emmys, only one broadcast star earned a nod
in the Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role category; which one was it?
a. Hugh Laurie, House
b. Simon Baker, The Mentalist
c. Christopher Meloni, Law & Order:SVU
d. David Keith, Lone Star
2) Which Yiddish word did Michele Bachmann mispronounce when
trying to attack Pres. Obama in July?
a. Oy
b. Chutzpah
c. Shlemiel
d. Shmendrick
3) Which broadcast network kicked off the upfront marathon
this May for the third-straight year?
a. CBS
b. Fox
c. ABC
d. NBC
4) In the wake of News Corp.'s phone hacking scandal at its
British newspapers, the company's board of directors came under fire for being
too close to the Murdoch family. When shareholders voted to re-elect directors,
how many voted against the re-election of Rupert Murdoch's son and heir
apparent James Murdoch?
a. 15%
b. 25%
c. 35%
d. 45%
5) CBS had a good year in 2011, and so did its ebullient CEO
Les Moonves. According to SEC filings in April, Moonves' base pay was $3.5
million in 2010, unchanged from 2009, but his bonus grew from its $15 million
level in 2009. How big was Moonves' bonus in 2010?
a. $21 million
b. $27.5 million
c. $41.2 million
d. $50.0 million
6) What date did Oprah sign off?
a. Sept. 9, 2011
b. May 15, 2011
c. May 25, 2011
d. June 5, 2011
7) Which host of a syndicated game show will host a talk
show next fall?
a. Pat Sajak
b. Alec Trebek
c. Meredith Vieira
d. Steve Harvey
8) Which media company CEO signed a five-year contract that
will keep him at his company until he retires?
a. Leslie Moonves
b. Bob Iger
c. Peter Rice
d. Steve Burke
9) Which company made a deal with 20th Century Fox TV to
distribute new original episodes of Arrested Development in 2013?
a. IFC
b. Fox
c. Netflix
d. Comedy Central
10) Which of the following did NOT leave their current show
in 2011?
a. Meredith Vieria
b. Regis Philbin
c. Katie Couric
d. Robin Roberts
11) Who was named president of Telemundo, following the
retirement of long-time head Don Browne?
a. Emilio Romano
b. Jacqueline Hernandez
c. Ramon Escobar
d. Ronald Gordon
12) How much did The Weather Channel's average total
viewership increase during its coverage of Hurricane Irene in late August?
a. 531 percent
b. 361 percent
c. 771 percent
d. 121 percent
13) The second season premiere of The Walking Dead
shattered basic cable ratings records on Oct. 16 with how many total viewers?
a. 10.4
b. 8.7
c. 7.3
d. 9.6
14) What company pulled its ads from ABC in protest of the
network's cancellation of daytime soaps AllMy Children and One
Life to Live in April?
a. Kellogg's
b. Hoover
c. Procter & Gamble
d. General Mills
15) Just before IBC, the head of the International
Association of Broadcast Manufacturers told B&C that what percent of North
American broadcast equipment vendors were losing money?
a. 25%
b. 35%
c. 45%
d. 55%
