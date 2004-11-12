30 Minutes with Don Hewitt

Legendary 60 Minutes producer Don Hewitt is going local.

Hewitt, who retired earlier this year from the CBS news magazine he pioneered, is taking a page from the late CBS correspondent Charles Kurault and taking his show, or at least the format, on the road. The result: 30 Minutes, a locally branded, half-hour news magazine to be produced at various CBS stations.

His first stop is San Francisco, where CBS O&O KPIX will air 30 Bay Area Minutes Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The premiere episode will feature three stories: "Broken Promises," about Ford Motor Company’s environmental efforts with the city of San Francisco; "Grow Your Own Facelift," about a tissue engineering drug that can reproduce facial tissue; and "Investment of Champions" about HRJ Capital, an investment company backed by former San Francisco 49ers football players.

Hewitt plans to do four shows a year.

