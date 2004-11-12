Trending

30 Minutes with Don Hewitt

By

Legendary 60 Minutes producer Don Hewitt is going local.

Hewitt, who retired earlier this year from the CBS news magazine he pioneered, is taking a page from the late CBS correspondent Charles Kurault and  taking his show, or at least the format, on the road. The result: 30 Minutes, a locally branded, half-hour news magazine to be produced at various CBS stations.

His first stop is San Francisco, where CBS O&O KPIX will air 30 Bay Area Minutes Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The premiere episode will feature three stories: "Broken Promises," about Ford Motor Company’s environmental efforts with the city of San Francisco; "Grow Your Own Facelift," about a tissue engineering drug that can reproduce facial tissue; and "Investment of Champions" about HRJ Capital, an investment company backed by former San Francisco 49ers football players.

Hewitt plans to do four shows a year.