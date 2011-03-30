3-D TV Not Selling As Anticipated

3-D entertainment has become ubiquitous in the

entertainment industry, but its presence in the home has not grown as much as competing

Korean manufacturers Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Co. would have

liked, reported

The Wall Street Journal.

The companies have competed over which process is best

for consumers: letting the television process the three-dimensional images (LG's

preferred method), or having special viewing glasses do it (Samsung). The arrival

of the 3-D capable television and viewing equipment did not sell well, and

retailers were forced to cut the prices of the stock. The high prices did not

appeal to consumers, as well as the lack of 3-D content available.

Online retailers are taking advantage of this slow growth

and offering discounted television sets that hurt Samsung and LG's chances of

taking back the 3-D television industry. The two companies have clashed over

the two 3-D technology methods, and it culminated in an expletive thrown at LG

engineers by a Samsung executive.

"It's very embarrassing that the No. 1 and No. 2

players are in this fight," said Kwon Young-soo, chief executive of LG

Display Co., which supplies video components to LG and other manufacturers. -- Lindsay Rubino