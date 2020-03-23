2020 Best of Show Special Edition Awards Open for Nominations

Despite the recent announcement that the NAB Show will not take place, we are fully committed to honor and help promote outstanding new and recently introduced products. Announcing a Special Edition Best of Show Awards program showcasing new products to our 95,000+ readers across Future’s market-leading media brands.

From now until April 17, companies can nominate their new products for awards presented by Future publications TV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News, Sound & Video Contractor, B+C and Next TV.

The winners will be selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors, based on descriptions provided by companies via the official nomination form with additional promotional opportunities available online.

Upon submitting a nomination, entrants will receive a nominee logo to display for any digital marketing. Each nominated product will also be featured in digital Program Guide. Read the 2019 Program Guide for an example.