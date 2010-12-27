2011 Midseason Premiere Schedule
**New series in bold**
Monday, Jan. 3
The Bachelor, 8 p.m., ABC
Pretty Little Liars, 8 p.m., ABC Family
Greek, 9 p.m., ABC Family
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Live to Dance, 8 p.m., CBS
The Biggest Loser, 8 p.m., NBC
V, 9 p.m., ABC
Southland, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Are We There Yet?, 9 p.m., TBS
Thursday, Jan. 6
Winter Wipeout, 8 p.m., ABC
Jersey Shore, 10 p.m., MTV
Sunday, Jan. 9
Bob's Burgers, 8:30 p.m., Fox
The Cape, 9 p.m., NBC
Californication, 9 p.m., Showtime
Episodes, 9:30 p.m., Showtime
Shameless, 10 p.m., Showtime
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Lights Out, 10 p.m., FX
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Off the Map, 10 p.m., ABC
Sunday, Jan. 16
Big Love, 9 p.m., HBO
Monday, Jan. 17
Harry's Law, 10 p.m., NBC
Skins, 10 p.m., MTV
Tuesday, Jan. 18
White Collar, 10 p.m., USA
Wednesday, Jan. 19
American Idol, 8 p.m., Fox
Hot in Cleveland, 10 p.m., TV Land
Retired at 35, 10:30 p.m., TV Land
Thursday, Jan. 20
Perfect Couples, 8:30 p.m., NBC
Parks and Recreation, 9:30 p.m., NBC
Royal Pains, 9 p.m., USA
Fairly Legal, 10 p.m., USA
Friday, Jan. 21
Kitchen Nightmares, 8 p.m., Fox
Who Do You Think You Are?, 8 p.m., NBC
Thursday, Jan. 27
Archer, 10 p.m., FX
Friday, Jan. 28
Working Class, 8 p.m., CMT
Monday, Feb. 7
The Chicago Code, 9 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Traffic Light, 9:30 p.m., Fox
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Mr. Sunshine, 9:30 p.m., ABC
Justified, 10 p.m., FX
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Survivor: Redemption Island, 8 p.m.,
CBS
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, 10 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Feb. 20
The Amazing Race, 8 p.m., CBS
Monday, Feb. 21
Mad Love, 8:30 p.m., CBS
Wednesday, Feb. 23
America's Next Top Model, 8 p.m., CW
Shedding for the Wedding, 9 p.m., CW
Monday, Feb. 28
The Event, 9 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Mar. 6
The Marriage Ref, 8 p.m., NBC
Secret Millionaire, 8 p.m., ABC
Celebrity Apprentice, 9 p.m., NBC
Wednesday, Mar. 16
America's Next Great Restaurant, 9 p.m., NBC
Tuesday, Mar. 29
Body of Proof, 10 p.m., ABC
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.