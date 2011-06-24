The 2011 Brand Builder Awards

Great branding is the art of making something unforgettable. Many executives are adept at moving a product or service from the tip of the tongue to the top of mind; only the best get something into the lexicon while creating the means to keep it there. For the ninth time, Promax/BDA, B&C and Multichannel News are honoring such a list of uncompromising leaders. The 2011 Brand Builder Award honorees are: Ed Carroll, COO, Rainbow Entertainment Services; Stephen Davis, president of Hasbro Studios; Debra Lee, chairman and CEO, BET Networks; and David Levy, president of ad sales, distribution and sports for Turner Broadcasting. They will be feted as part of this year's Promax/BDA conference June 28-30 at the Hilton New York.

Ed Carroll, COO, AMC Networks Inc.

As COO of the company, Carroll oversees the branding efforts at AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv and Wedding Central. Under his watch, AMC has enjoyed its greatest period of viewership gain and critical acclaim. Mad Men scored Golden Globe and Emmy awards for three consecutive years-a total of six major awards. Both were recordbreaking achievements.

Stephen Davis, president, Hasbro Studios

Stephen Davis is the president of Los Angeles-based Hasbro Studios. That means at the age of 49, he gets paid to sit at a conference table with other grown men and women, cull through Hasbro's 1,500 brands and ask, "What should we play with today: Scrabble, Operation or Monopoly, or with our Transformer action figures?"

Debra Lee, chairman and CEO, BET Networks

When Debra Lee took over as chairman and CEO of BET Networks six years ago, the then 25-year-old channel had already established itself as the cable destination for African-Americans. But Lee knew the brand could be so much more.

David Levy, president, ad sales, distribution and sports, Turner Broadcasting

You couldn 't get a grander accolade at Turner Broadcasting than to be compared to its swashbuckling founder. That's what happens when you ask Turner CEO Phil Kent about David Levy, Turner's president for ad sales, distribution and sports.