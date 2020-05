2010 Primetime Emmy Award Winners

Outstanding Comedy

Series

Modern Family, ABC

Outstanding Drama

Series

Mad Men, AMC

Outstanding Lead

Actor in a Comedy Series

Jim Parsons, The Big

Bang Theory

Outstanding Lead

Actress in a Comedy Series

Edie Falco, Nurse

Jackie

Outstanding Lead

Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, Breaking

Bad

Outstanding Lead

Actress in a Drama Series

Kyra Sedgwick, The

Closer

Outstanding

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Eric Stonestreet, Modern

Family

Outstanding

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, Glee

Outstanding

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Aaron Paul, Breaking

Bad

Outstanding

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Archie Panjabi, The

Good Wife

Outstanding Writing

for a Comedy Series

Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, Modern Family

Outstanding Writing

for a Drama Series

Matthew Weiner and Erin Levy, Mad Men

Outstanding

Directing for a Comedy Series

Ryan Murphy, Glee

Outstanding Directing

for a Drama Series

Steve Shill, Dexter

Outstanding Reality-Competition

Program

Top Chef, Bravo

Outstanding

Variety, Music or Comedy Series

The

Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Comedy Central

Outstanding Writing

for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special

Dave Boone and Paul Greenberg, 63rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directing

for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special

Bucky Gunts, Vancouver

2010 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony

Outstanding

Miniseries

The Pacific, HBO

Outstanding Made for

Television Movie

Temple Grandin,

HBO

Outstanding Lead

Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie

Al Pacino, You Don't

Know Jack

Outstanding Lead

Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie

Claire Danes, Temple

Grandin

Outstanding

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie

David Strathairn, Temple

Grandin

Outstanding

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie

Julia Ormond, Temple

Grandin

Outstanding Writing

for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Adam Mazer, You Don't

Know Jack

Outstanding Directing

for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Mick Jackson, Temple

Grandin

NETWORK TOTALS

HBO - 8

AMC - 4

ABC - 3

CBS - 3

Fox - 2

Showtime - 2

NBC - 1

Bravo - 1

Comedy Central - 1

TNT - 1