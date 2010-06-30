2010 Hispanic Television Summit Fills Out Line-Up
Executives from
Univision, Comcast, Cablevision, Time Warner Cable and other media companieshave joined the line-up for the 8th
Annual Hispanic Television Summit 2010, presented by B&C and Multichannel
News, Sept. 29 at New York's Hilton Hotel. Along with boxing legend Oscar De La
Hoya, previously announced recipient of theLifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television award, the following
executives will participate in this daylong business summit for leaders in the
Hispanic TV industry:
- Andrew Capone, SVP Marketing & Business Development, NCC
Media
- Jennifer Ball, SVP Affiliate Marketing & Distribution,
Univision Communications
- Victor Garcia-Bory, Director Multicultural Strategy &
Management, Cablevision
- Karen Habib, Director of Hispanic Marketing &
Development, Eclipse Marketing
- Ruben Mendiola, General Manager, Dish Latino
- Marisol Martinez de Rodriguez, Senior Director of
Multicultural Marketing, Time Warner Cable
- Kim Taylor, VP Multicultural Marketing, Comcast
- Richard Schaefer, CEO, Golden Boy Promotions
- Emma Velez-Lopez, Branding & Advertising Senior Manager,
DIRECTV Mas
- Euridice Ventura, Senior Manager, DIRECTV Mas
