2010 Hispanic Television Summit Fills Out Line-Up

Executives from

Univision, Comcast, Cablevision, Time Warner Cable and other media companieshave joined the line-up for the 8th

Annual Hispanic Television Summit 2010, presented by B&C and Multichannel

News, Sept. 29 at New York's Hilton Hotel. Along with boxing legend Oscar De La

Oscar De La Hoya, recipient of the Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television award

executives will participate in this daylong business summit for leaders in the

Hispanic TV industry:

Andrew Capone, SVP Marketing & Business Development, NCC

Media

Jennifer Ball, SVP Affiliate Marketing & Distribution,

Univision Communications

Victor Garcia-Bory, Director Multicultural Strategy &

Management, Cablevision

Karen Habib, Director of Hispanic Marketing &

Development, Eclipse Marketing

Ruben Mendiola, General Manager, Dish Latino

Marisol Martinez de Rodriguez, Senior Director of

Multicultural Marketing, Time Warner Cable

Kim Taylor, VP Multicultural Marketing, Comcast

Richard Schaefer, CEO, Golden Boy Promotions

Emma Velez-Lopez, Branding & Advertising Senior Manager,

DIRECTV Mas

Euridice Ventura, Senior Manager, DIRECTV Mas

