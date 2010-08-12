2010 EMMYS EVENTS CALENDAR

Click here for more 2010 Emmys coverage



Monday, Aug. 23

What: 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards credentials pick-up

Where: Credentials trailer located at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE

777 Chick Hearn Court

Los Angeles, CA 90015

When: Aug. 23-24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Aug. 25-28: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Wednesday, Aug. 25

What: Press Preview Day - Red Carpet Rollout, featuring words from Emmy Awards ExecutiveProducer Don Mischer, host Jimmy Fallonand Television Academy President John Shaffner

Where: Nokia Theatre, L.A.Live

77Chick Hearn Ct

Los Angeles, CA

When: Media Check-in: 8:00am

Welcome & Remarks Followed by Red CarpetRollout: 8:45am

Interview & Broll Opportunities: 9:00- 10:30am

What: Press Preview Day - Governor's Ball Preview

Where:Los Angeles ConventionCenter, West Hall

1201 S. Figueroa St,Los Angeles

When: DoorsOpen to Media: 9:30am - for broll only

PreviewBegins: 10:30am

Presentation: 11:00 -11:20am

InterviewOpportunities: 11:20 - 12:30pm

Thursday, Aug. 26

What: Debbie Durkin's 4th Annual "Eco-Emmy's" Celebrity Chateau

This daytime pre-Emmys event to benefit the American Red Cross and GreenWish.com will host a branded VIP "giving and gifting" and spa lounge where guests will be pampered

Where: Private estate (address available upon registration)

When: Noon - 6 p.m.



What: Broadcast of the 2010 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy - two-hour special

Where: E! Entertainment Television

When: Check local listings



Friday, Aug. 27

What: Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Performers Nominee Reception

Where: Spectra, Pacific Design Center

What: Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film 2010 Primetime Emmy Party presented by L'Oreal

Where: Sunset Marquis Hotel

Saturday, Aug. 28

What: 8th Annual BAFTA/LA TV Tea Party, hosted by BAFTA/LA Chairman Nigel Lythgoe in celebration of the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards

Where: Hyatt Regency Century Plaza

2020 Avenue Of The Stars

Los Angeles, CA 90067

When: 1:45 p.m. - Press check-in

2:30 p.m. - Red Carpet Arrivals

What: Showtime Emmy Nominee Reception

Where: Skybar at Mondrian

8440 West Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

When: 6:30 - 9p.m.

What: MPTF Evening Before party

Where:Century Park, Century City

When: 8 p.m.





What: NBC Universal's Emmy Party

When: 8:30 p.m.-midnight

Where: Spago





Where: Century Park, Century City

What: The Art of Elysium's Second Annual Genesis Event

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Milk Studios, Hollywood

Sunday, Aug. 29

What: The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Where: Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE

777 Chick Hearn Court

Los Angeles, CA 90015

When: 2:30pm - Red Carpet Arrivals

4:45 p.m. - Red Carpet Arrivals End - DOORS CLOSE

5:00 p.m. - Show Begins (LIVE EST/PST)

8:00 p.m. - Show Ends



What: Re-broadcast of the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Where: NBC

When: 8-11 p.m. PT

What: Entertainment Tonight Emmy Awards Party

Where: Vibiana

210 South Main Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

When: 8p.m.

What: 2010 Twentieth Television / FOX / FX Emmy Awards Party

Where: Cicada

617 South Olive Street

Los Angeles, CA

When: 8p.m.

What:HBO Emmy Awards Party

Where: The Plaza at Pacific Design Center

8687 Melrose Avenue at San Vicente

West Hollywood, CA

When:8p.m.