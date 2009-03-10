2009 Wonder Women Honored

The cable and telecommunications industry converged on the New York Hilton today for the annual Wonder Women luncheon, honoring outstanding women leaders.

Co-sponsored by Multichannel News and the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications, this year's event -- saluting the 11th class of Wonder Women since the award's inception in 1999 -- drew 820 attendees, according to Larry Dunn, publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable. Hosting the ceremony were Campbell Brown, anchor of CNN's Campbell Brown: No Bias. No Bull; Giuliana Rancic, co-anchor and managing editor of E! Entertainment Television's E! News; and Maria Elena Salinas, co-anchor of Univision Network's Noticiero Univision and host of the network's news magazine Aqui y Ahora.

Click here to read the full story at www.multichannel.com.