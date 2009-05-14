Trending

2009 Upfront Week Schedule

By

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

May 18
Fox
11:30 a.m. ET -- Conference Call
4:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, New York City Center, NYC

May 19
ABC
8:00 a.m. ET -- Press Conference, ABC Headquarters, NYC
3:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, Avery Fisher Hall - Lincoln Center, NYC

ESPN
8:30 a.m. ET -- Upfront Breakfast, NYC

Fox Sports En Espanol
12:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Lunch, NYC

NBC
7:00 p.m. ET -- NBC Comedy Showcase, The Town Hall, NYC.

May 20
CBS
8:30 a.m. ET -- Press Breakfast, Black Rock, NYC
4:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, NYC

Turner
10:00 a.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, Hammerstein Ballroom, NYC

9:00 p.m. ET -- Adult Swim Upfront Presentation, Nokia Theater, NYC

May 21
The CW
11:00 a.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, WaMu Theater/MSG, NYC