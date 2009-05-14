2009 Upfront Week Schedule
Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C
May 18
Fox
11:30 a.m. ET -- Conference Call
4:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, New York City Center, NYC
May 19
ABC
8:00 a.m. ET -- Press Conference, ABC Headquarters, NYC
3:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, Avery Fisher Hall - Lincoln Center, NYC
ESPN
8:30 a.m. ET -- Upfront Breakfast, NYC
Fox Sports En Espanol
12:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Lunch, NYC
NBC
7:00 p.m. ET -- NBC Comedy Showcase, The Town Hall, NYC.
May 20
CBS
8:30 a.m. ET -- Press Breakfast, Black Rock, NYC
4:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, NYC
Turner
10:00 a.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, Hammerstein Ballroom, NYC
9:00 p.m. ET -- Adult Swim Upfront Presentation, Nokia Theater, NYC
May 21
The CW
11:00 a.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, WaMu Theater/MSG, NYC
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.