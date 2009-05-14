2009 Upfront Week Schedule

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

May 18

Fox

11:30 a.m. ET -- Conference Call

4:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, New York City Center, NYC

May 19

ABC

8:00 a.m. ET -- Press Conference, ABC Headquarters, NYC

3:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, Avery Fisher Hall - Lincoln Center, NYC

ESPN

8:30 a.m. ET -- Upfront Breakfast, NYC

Fox Sports En Espanol

12:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Lunch, NYC

NBC

7:00 p.m. ET -- NBC Comedy Showcase, The Town Hall, NYC.

May 20

CBS

8:30 a.m. ET -- Press Breakfast, Black Rock, NYC

4:00 p.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, NYC

Turner

10:00 a.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, Hammerstein Ballroom, NYC

9:00 p.m. ET -- Adult Swim Upfront Presentation, Nokia Theater, NYC

May 21

The CW

11:00 a.m. ET -- Upfront Presentation, WaMu Theater/MSG, NYC