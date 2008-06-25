2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- Roger Ailes

Chairman and CEO, FOX News and FOX Television Stations

Roger Ailes serves as the Chairman and CEO of Fox News as well as the Chairman of Fox Television Stations and is a senior advisor to Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of the News Corp. Ltd. Since joining Fox in 1996 Ailes created FOX News Sunday and the FOX News Channel and launched the FOX Business Network, a 24 hour cable channel.

Prior to Fox, Ailes was President of CNBC as well as President of America's Talking .

Ailes' television roots are deep and his accomplishments well documented. In 1965 at age 25. Roger rose from prop boy to executive Producer of "The Mike Douglas Show" which won its first Emmy in 1965. For more than two decades from 1970-1992 Ailes worked as a top consultant whose client list included three U.S. Presidents in addition to Twentieth Century Fox and Paramount. Roger was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of America's Best Leaders in 2005 and was awarded The Media Institutes Freedom of Speech Award as well as the RTNDA's First Amendment Leadership Award.

Broadcasting & Cable named Roger its first Television Journalist of the Year in 2003 and is very pleased to announce his induction into the Class of 2008 B&C Hall of Fame.