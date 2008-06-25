2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- Matt Lauer

Co-anchor, NBC News Today

Matt Lauer has been co-anchor of NBC News "Today" since January 1997 having joined the program in January 1994 as news anchor. Previously, Lauer was at WNBC-TV serving as a co-anchor of "Today in New York" from 1992 to 1994, and as co-anchor of the early evening newscast "Live at Five" from 1993 to 1996.



Since joining NBC News, Lauer has conducted numerous newsworthy interviews including exclusives with Sen. Larry Craig at the height of his political scandal, Prince William and Prince Harry of Wales commemorating the tenth anniversary of their mother, Princess Diana's, tragic death, and the emotional case of mistaken identity involving Laura Van Ryn and Whitney Cerak and the devastating car crash that forever changed the lives of their families. He has interviewed President George W. Bush three times while in office. In April 2000, Lauer marked the 25th anniversary of the fall of Saigon interviewing former P.O.W. and Arizona Senator John McCain, live from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. In August 2005, Matt hosted 'Today' from Bagdad 'Camp Liberty' in Iraq where he interviewed Gen. Richard Myers and U.S. troops.



Lauer has also contributed to coverage of live, special events such as the Olympic Games, the passing of Pope John Paul II in April 2005 and President Ronald Regan's funeral in June of 2004. "Where in the World is Matt Lauer" has become a trademark series for "Today" for nearly ten years. Lauer has broadcast live from 39 different remote locations around the world logging over 250,000 miles in the process, from the Great Pyramids in Egypt to the Taj Majal in India.



Lauer is a graduate of Ohio University and lives in New York with his wife, Annette Roque Lauer, their sons Jack and Thijs, and daughter, Romy.



The B&C Hall of Fame committee proudly welcomes Matt Lauer in to the Class of 2008.