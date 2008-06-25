2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- Joshua Sapan

President and Chief Executive Officer,



Rainbow Media Holdings LLC

One of the cable industry's premier innovators and a pioneer in the entertainment industry, Joshua Sapan leads Rainbow Media Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corporation. Since joining Rainbow Media in 1987 as President of AMC and Bravo, Mr. Sapan has guided Rainbow's growth creating and managing some of the world's most dynamic entertainment brands including AMC, IFC, WEtv, LIFESKOOL, SPORTSKOOL and VOOM HD Networks. Mr. Sapan continued to break new ground with the launch of IFC (The Independent Film Channel) in 1994 along with WEtv and Fuse. He also pioneered regional sports television with the launch of Sportschannel.



Mr. Sapan is a great supporter of many industry organizations serving on the boards of CTAM, the IRTS, the Museum of the Moving Image and the NAMIC Foundation.He is a recipient of an NCTA Vanguard Award; a CTAM GrandTAM Award; a Cable Communicators (ACC) Presidents Award; a Promax Brand Builder Award; and most recently the CTAM Chairman's Award. In addition he is a board member of People for the American Way, WNYC Public Radio and the New School University.



The B&C Hall of Fame committee is pleased to welcome Josh into the Class of 2008.