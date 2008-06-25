2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- Don Browne

President, Telemundo Communications Group

Don Browne was named president of Telemundo Communications Group, inc. in April 2005 where he oversees all functions of the Telemundo television network and its 16 owned and operated stations, including the Entertainment division, Telemundo Studios, News, Sports,Telemundo International, and Telemundo's cable and Digital Media initiatives.



Prior to joining Telemundo Network Browne served as President and GM of WTVJ, NBC's owned and operated station in Miami. A long time advocate of expanding into the Spanish- language market, Browne was a key member of the NBC team involved in the purchase of Telemundo integrating the first NBC and Telemundo station duopoly.



Before joining WTVJ, Browne was Executive V.P. of NBC News in New York from 1991 through 1993 having previously served as NBC News Executive News Director. He was executive in charge of the "Today" show and was also involved in the creation of "Dateline", the first successful prime time news magazine in NBC's history.



Browne enjoys a national reputation for being especially active in career development of women and minorities as co founder of the "Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program." He is the recipient of the 2006 Florida Governor's Points of Light Award and the prestigious Ida B. Wells Award for promoting diversity in the workplace. Browne currently serves on the NBC News Taskforce on Diversity and is actively involved in the United Way and the Hispanic Heritage Awards Foundation.



The B&C Hall of Fame committee welcomes Don Browne into the Class of 2008.