2008 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Inductee- CBS News "60 Minutes"

CBS NEWS "60 MINUTES"

60 MINUTES, the most successful broadcast in television history, celebrates its 40th anniversary in September. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the CBS News magazine has been the number-one program a record five times. It also finished among Nielsen's annual top-10 list for 23 consecutive seasons - a record never even approached by another program.



60 MINUTES finished the 2007-08 season as the most-watched news broadcast, making Nielsen's weekly top-10 list 16 times over 33 telecasts.



The program has won more Emmy awards than any other primetime broadcast, including a special Lifetime Achievement Emmy. It has also won virtually every other broadcast journalism award, plus 15 Peabody awards for excellence in television broadcasting. In the last year, 60 MINUTES has won all of the major awards: four Emmys, a DuPont-Columbia University Silver Baton, a Peabody award, an RTNDA Edward R. Murrow award, an RFK Journalism award and a Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists.



60 MINUTES was created in 1968 by Don Hewitt and premiered on CBS on September 24 of that year. Jeff Fager is the program's current executive producer. The correspondents and contributors of 60 MINUTES are Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Steve Kroft, Lara Logan, Scott Pelley, Charlie Rose, Morley Safer, Bob Simon and Lesley Stahl. Andy Rooney, the broadcast's commentator, began his regular on-air segment, "A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney" in 1978.



The B&C Hall of Fame committee proudly welcomes 60 Minutes into the Class of 2008.