The 2007 NCTA Vanguard Awards
By Staff
The Vanguard Awards are the most prestigious awards presented by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA). The Vanguards recognize cable pros who made the industry the technological and programming marvel that it is today.
These awards celebrate the creators, the innovators and the risk-takers. The recipients are executives who display exceptional leadership in the industry and commitment to their colleagues. On the pages following, we present this year’s nine Vanguard honorees.
