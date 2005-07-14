2005 Emmy Award Nominees

Here's the complete list of this year's Primetime Emmy Award nominees, with a network-by-network tally of nominations (PDF, 147K):

http://www.broadcastingcable.com/contents/images/2005noms2.pdf

In brief, here are the nominees in major categories:

Drama Series: "Deadwood,'' HBO; "Lost,'' ABC; "Six Feet Under,'' HBO; "24,'' Fox; "The West Wing,'' NBC.

Comedy Series: "Arrested Development,'' Fox; "Desperate Housewives,'' ABC; "Everybody Loves Raymond,'' CBS; "Scrubs,'' NBC; "Will & Grace,'' NBC.

Miniseries: "Elvis,'' CBS; "Empire Falls,'' HBO; "The 4400,'' USA; "The Lost Prince (Masterpiece Theatre),'' PBS.

Made-for-TV Movie: "Lackawanna Blues,'' HBO; "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers,'' HBO; "The Office Special,'' BBC America; "Warm Springs,'' HBO; "The Wool Cap,'' TNT.

Variety, Music or Comedy Series: "Da Ali G Show,'' HBO; "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,'' Comedy Central; "Late Night With Conan O'Brien,'' NBC; "Late Show With David Letterman,'' CBS; "Real Time With Bill Maher,'' HBO.

Variety, Music or Comedy Special: "77th Annual Academy Awards,'' ABC; "Dave Chappelle: For What It's Worth,'' Showtime; "Everybody Loves Raymond — The Last Laugh,'' CBS; "The Games of The XXVIII Olympiad — Opening Ceremony,'' NBC; "58th Annual Tony Awards (2004),'' CBS.

Actor, Drama Series: James Spader, "Boston Legal,'' ABC; Ian McShane, "Deadwood,'' HBO; Hugh Laurie, "House,'' Fox; Hank Azaria, "Huff,'' Showtime; Kiefer Sutherland, "24,'' Fox.

Actress, Drama Series: Jennifer Garner, "Alias,'' ABC; Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,'' NBC; Patricia Arquette, "Medium,'' NBC; Glenn Close, "The Shield,'' FX; Frances Conroy, "Six Feet Under,'' HBO.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: William Shatner, "Boston Legal,'' ABC; Oliver Platt, "Huff,'' Showtime; Naveen Andrews, "Lost,'' ABC; Terry O'Quinn, "Lost,'' ABC; Alan Alda, "The West Wing,'' NBC.

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Sandra Oh, "Grey's Anatomy,'' ABC; Blythe Danner, "Huff,'' Showtime; Tyne Daly, "Judging Amy,'' CBS; CCH Pounder, "The Shield,'' FX; Stockard Channing, "The West Wing,'' NBC.

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Bateman, "Arrested Development,'' Fox; Ray Romano, "Everybody Loves Raymond,'' CBS; Tony Shalhoub, "Monk,'' USA; Zach Braff, "Scrubs,'' NBC; Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace,'' NBC.

Actress, Comedy Series: Marcia Cross, "Desperate Housewives,'' ABC; Teri Hatcher, "Desperate Housewives,'' ABC; Felicity Huffman, "Desperate Housewives,'' ABC; Patricia Heaton, "Everybody Loves Raymond,'' CBS; Jane Kaczmarek, "Malcolm In The Middle,'' Fox.

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, "Arrested Development,'' Fox; Jeremy Piven, "Entourage,'' HBO; Peter Boyle, "Everybody Loves Raymond,'' CBS; Brad Garrett, "Everybody Loves Raymond,'' CBS; Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace,'' NBC.

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Jessica Walter, "Arrested Development,'' Fox; Doris Roberts, "Everybody Loves Raymond,'' CBS; Holland Taylor, "Two And A Half Men,'' CBS; Conchata Ferrell, "Two And A Half Men,'' CBS; Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace,'' NBC.

Actor, Miniseries or a Movie: Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, "Elvis,'' CBS; Ed Harris, "Empire Falls,'' HBO; Geoffrey Rush, "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers,'' HBO; Kenneth Branagh, "Warm Springs,'' HBO; William H. Macy, "The Wool Cap,'' TNT.

Actress, Miniseries or a Movie: Blythe Danner, "Back When We Were Grownups (Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation),'' CBS; Debra Winger, "Dawn Anna,'' Lifetime Television; S. Epatha Merkerson, "Lackawanna Blues,'' HBO; Halle Berry, "Their Eyes Were Watching God,'' ABC; Cynthia Nixon, "Warm Springs,'' HBO.

Supporting Actor, Miniseries or a Movie: Randy Quaid, "Elvis,'' CBS; Paul Newman, "Empire Falls,'' HBO; Philip Seymour Hoffman, "Empire Falls,'' HBO; Christopher Plummer, "Our Fathers,'' Showtime; Brian Dennehy, "Our Fathers,'' Showtime.

Supporting Actress, Miniseries or a Movie: Camryn Manheim, "Elvis,'' CBS; Joanne Woodward, "Empire Falls,'' HBO; Charlize Theron, "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers,'' HBO; Jane Alexander, "Warm Springs,'' HBO; Kathy Bates, "Warm Springs,'' HBO.