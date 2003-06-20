2003 RTNDA Murrow Award Winners
Complete list of winners:
Overall Excellence : CBS News; KIRO-TV Seattle; KTUU-TV Anchorage, Ak.,
ABC News Radio; WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee; and KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM) Wichita, Kan.
Newscast: NBC Nightly News; WFAA-TV Dallas; WCAX-TV South Burlington, Vt.;
ABC News Radio; WMAL(AM) Washingon; and KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM) Wichita,
Kan.
.
Spot News Coverage : NBC Nightly News; WTTG(TV) Washington; KYTV(TV)
Springfield, Mo.; ABC News Radio; WTOP(AM) Washington; and WATD-FM Marshfield,
Mass.
Continuing Coverage : NBC Nightly News; KUSA-TV Denver; KWCH-TV Wichita, Kan.;
CBS Radio News; WMAL(AM) Washington; and KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM) Wichita, Kan.
Investigative Reporting: Dateline
NBC ; WMAQ-TV Chicago; KVBC(TV) Las Vegas;
WNYC-FM, New York, National Public Radio; WBBM(AM) Chicago.
Feature Reporting : CBS News, 'The Wranglers'; KOMO-TV Seattle, 'Gifts of Life
(Kris' Legacy)'; KXLY-TV Spokane, Wash., 'Extending the Limit...Rocket Guy';
National Public Radio, 'Matt Savage: A Remarkable Jazz Pianist'; KGO(AM) San
Franciso, 'Voices of 9/11...Remembering Lauren'; Regional Radio Timisoara,
Romania, 'The Courage to Face Fear'.
Sports Reporting: NBC Today; WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.;
KFOX-TV El Paso, Texas; CBS Radio News; WBAL(AM) Baltimore; WVPE(FM) Elkhart,
Ind.
News Series : Univision, 'Disposable Kids'; KOMO-TV Seattle, 'War of Words';
WDAY-TV Fargo, ND, 'Baby Evan'; CBS Radio News, 'Changed Forever'; KFYI(AM)
Phoenix, 'Dying in the Desert'; WNOX(AM)/FM Knoxville, Tenn., 'Cynthia Baker
Story'.
News Documentary : CBS News, '9/11'; New England Cable News, Newton, Mass.,
'Where Love Lives'; Outright Radio, Tucson, Ariz., 'Out of the Rez: Stories From
Gay Native America'.
Videography: NBC Dateline, 'Death in the Desert'; WFAA-TV Dallas, 'Fire
Fliers'; KCCI-TV Des Moines, Iowa, 'Garage Band'.
Writing: CBS News, 'Steve Hartman: Everybody Has a Story'; WTHR(TV)
Indianapolis, 'Kevin Rader Composite'; KTNV-TV Las Vegas, 'Rob Piercy
Reports', KOMO(AM) Seattle, 'McPhee McGift'; WATD-FM, Marshfield, Mass.,
'Writing Samples from Ed Perry'.
Web Site : CBS News, 'cbsnews.com'; WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., 'TBO.com'; WQAD-TV
Moline, Ill., WQAD.com; WTOP(AM) Wahsington, 'wtopnews.com'; New Hampshire
Public Radio, Concord, NH, 'NHPR.org and MYNH.org'.
