2003 RTNDA Murrow Award Winners

Complete list of winners:

Overall Excellence : CBS News; KIRO-TV Seattle; KTUU-TV Anchorage, Ak.,

ABC News Radio; WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee; and KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM) Wichita, Kan.

Newscast: NBC Nightly News; WFAA-TV Dallas; WCAX-TV South Burlington, Vt.;

ABC News Radio; WMAL(AM) Washingon; and KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM) Wichita,

Kan.

.

Spot News Coverage : NBC Nightly News; WTTG(TV) Washington; KYTV(TV)

Springfield, Mo.; ABC News Radio; WTOP(AM) Washington; and WATD-FM Marshfield,

Mass.

Continuing Coverage : NBC Nightly News; KUSA-TV Denver; KWCH-TV Wichita, Kan.;

CBS Radio News; WMAL(AM) Washington; and KFDI-FM/KFTI(AM) Wichita, Kan.

Investigative Reporting: Dateline

NBC ; WMAQ-TV Chicago; KVBC(TV) Las Vegas;

WNYC-FM, New York, National Public Radio; WBBM(AM) Chicago.

Feature Reporting : CBS News, 'The Wranglers'; KOMO-TV Seattle, 'Gifts of Life

(Kris' Legacy)'; KXLY-TV Spokane, Wash., 'Extending the Limit...Rocket Guy';

National Public Radio, 'Matt Savage: A Remarkable Jazz Pianist'; KGO(AM) San

Franciso, 'Voices of 9/11...Remembering Lauren'; Regional Radio Timisoara,

Romania, 'The Courage to Face Fear'.

Sports Reporting: NBC Today; WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.;

KFOX-TV El Paso, Texas; CBS Radio News; WBAL(AM) Baltimore; WVPE(FM) Elkhart,

Ind.

News Series : Univision, 'Disposable Kids'; KOMO-TV Seattle, 'War of Words';

WDAY-TV Fargo, ND, 'Baby Evan'; CBS Radio News, 'Changed Forever'; KFYI(AM)

Phoenix, 'Dying in the Desert'; WNOX(AM)/FM Knoxville, Tenn., 'Cynthia Baker

Story'.

News Documentary : CBS News, '9/11'; New England Cable News, Newton, Mass.,

'Where Love Lives'; Outright Radio, Tucson, Ariz., 'Out of the Rez: Stories From

Gay Native America'.

Videography: NBC Dateline, 'Death in the Desert'; WFAA-TV Dallas, 'Fire

Fliers'; KCCI-TV Des Moines, Iowa, 'Garage Band'.

Writing: CBS News, 'Steve Hartman: Everybody Has a Story'; WTHR(TV)

Indianapolis, 'Kevin Rader Composite'; KTNV-TV Las Vegas, 'Rob Piercy

Reports', KOMO(AM) Seattle, 'McPhee McGift'; WATD-FM, Marshfield, Mass.,

'Writing Samples from Ed Perry'.

Web Site : CBS News, 'cbsnews.com'; WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., 'TBO.com'; WQAD-TV

Moline, Ill., WQAD.com; WTOP(AM) Wahsington, 'wtopnews.com'; New Hampshire

Public Radio, Concord, NH, 'NHPR.org and MYNH.org'.