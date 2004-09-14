2 Friends Form 2 Friends Kids' Shop

Two friends from the kids' TV business are getting together to form a new company called, appropriately enough, 2 Friends Entertainment.

Wendy Moss-Klein, formerly a driving force behind Sony Wonder, and Nancy Steingard, most recently SVP, creative development, for Sesame Workshop.

The pair already have a number of TV projects teed up, including projects based on the Harriet the Spy children's book series, Marsupial Sue, the children's book by actor John Lithgow (Third Rock From the Sun), and Baby Sprout, based on the educational DVD series.

The two say that they will donate a percentage of their revenues to children's charities.

With the FCC having just boosted its kids TV quotas, the pair would appear to be in position to capitalize on the anticipated demand for educational kids shows. In addition to already developing the Baby Sprout property, both are active in the nonprofit kids area.

In addition to her Sesame Workshop credentials, Steingard, a former teacher, is governor of the Children's Programming Peer Group of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, while Moss-Klein is chairman of the board of the Zimmer Children’s Museum.

