2-7-2007: The TV Industry News Report

Tivo, Amazon Join to Put Web Video on TV Sets (WSJ)

In a deal to be announced today, TiVo and Amazon plan to announce a new way for consumers to watch movies and TV shows downloaded from Amazon's Unbox service on their TV sets via their TiVo digital-video recorders. Under the program, TiVo subscribers can rent and purchase TV shows and movies from networks and studios such as CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc.'s Paramount Pictures, among others.

Public Television Plans Network for Latinos (NYT)

In a move to take public broadcasting closer to Spanish-speaking viewers, executives are expected to announce today that a new network, V-me, will go on the air on March 5 in major American cities with large Latino populations.

Zucker Lashes Out at YouTube (Financial Times)

on his first day as chief executive of NBC Universal, came out swinging at YouTube, accusing the online video site of failing to deploy its technology to protect the copyrighted materials of traditional media companies.

“YouTube needs to prove that it will implement its filtering technology across its online platform. It’s proven it can do it when it wants to,” Mr Zucker said.

MySpace's Pact With Google Hits Snag (WSJ)

http://online.wsj.com/article/SB117081103733500283.html?mod=mm_media_marketing_hs_left

When Google and MySpace teamed up in a $900 million online advertising deal last summer, it looked like a marriage made in Web heaven. But MySpace's interest in striking a separate deal with eBay is holding up the finalization of its pact with Google.