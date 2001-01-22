19. Meredith Broadcasting

12 stations/7.32% of U.S.

Like others, Meredith Broadcasting is evaluating its daytime lineup. "We have a few holes in daytime. There are shows we'd like to replace that aren't doing so well," says Kathy Zehr, group vice president-finance and administration at Meredith.

The group has picked up Ananda

and Iyanla

for daytime use in some of its markets, says Zehr.

But Zehr says the group's primary concern is to acquire "quality shows" for the 3 to 4 p.m. time period for CBS affiliates KCTV Mo., and KPHO Phoenix. "It's a crucial time period because it leads into our news," says the Meredith executive.

K CTV airs Curtis Court

at 3 p.m. and Housecalls

at 3:30 p.m. Housecalls

was canceled, says Zehr. KPHO Phoenix runs Moral Court

from 3 to 4. "It's a new show that's not performing as well as we hoped," she says. Zehr says the group is negotiating for new product. "The 3 to 4 p.m. time period is in play," she adds.

And Meredith needs to find product for WNEM Flint/Saginaw, Mich., and WFSB Hartford, Conn., which both have Dr. Laura. "We're looking to see what can we do there," says Zehr.

Once those daytime concerns are addressed, Meredith is in good shape, she says. "We don't need anything in access." Stations affiliated with the big three networks have Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy

and Hollywood Squares. Friends, Simpsons, and Seinfeld

dominate the Fox affiliates access line up.

"Every year you take a gamble on what the new shows are going to be and then you move them around and try something new if it's not going to work," she adds.