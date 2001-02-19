That 18-49 Show
Fox has picked up comedy That '70s Show
through the 2002-2003 season. The Carsey-Werner-Mandabach comedy, currently airing on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights on Fox, is currently in its third season on the network.
Season-to-date, the Tuesday night original episode of That '70s Show
is averaging a 6.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
