That 18-49 Show

Fox has picked up comedy That '70s Show

through the 2002-2003 season. The Carsey-Werner-Mandabach comedy, currently airing on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights on Fox, is currently in its third season on the network.

Season-to-date, the Tuesday night original episode of That '70s Show

is averaging a 6.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.