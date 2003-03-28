160 arrested in media protest
About 1,000 demonstrators snarled Midtown Manhattan traffic Thursday morning
with a "die-in" aimed at several media companies headquartered in Rockefeller
Center. Police arrested about 160.
At 8:15 a.m., about 100 of the protesters broke through metal barricades
aimed at containing them on the sidewalks of 5th Avenue and laid down in the
middle of the street, many with pictures of Iraqi civilians killed in the
war.
Other demonstrators stood nearby with signs like "Embedded or in bed?,"
"Don't Parrot the Right-wing Propaganda" and the simple "Fox Sucks."
Media companies with offices nearby include NBC; CBS; Associated Press; AOL
Time Warner Inc. and its Cable News Network; and News Corp. and its Fox News Channel.
